ENID, Okla. — 4RKids Foundation, 710 Overland Trail, will host its fourth annual mini golf tournament noon to 6 p.m. Saturday to raise money for the 4RKids capital campaign.
4RKids provides employment opportunities to adults with developmental disabilities, support and outreach to their families, and supports local enrichment opportunities for the developmentally disabled, including Miracle League and Special Olympics.
The capital campaign is funding a new building, now under construction, designed by Easley Associates Architects of Enid at more than 10,000 square feet, which will increase the foundation's space for employment counseling and training.
4RKids Executive Director Tricia Mitchell said the new building will triple the number of people 4RKids can serve, but more funds are needed to finish the capital campaign.
This year's tournament is in honor of Sam Justice, a long-time supporter of 4RKids who has coordinated the tournament for the last three years, in conjunction with Enid Moose Lodge. Mitchell said bad health is preventing Justice from coordinating the event this year, so "we are continuing his efforts in his honor."
Saturday's event will include:
• Crazy Days sales in 2nd Story — everything in store is 25% off and select merchandise will be 80% off.
• Garage sale in parking lot.
• Carnival games and bouncy house for the kids — unlimited for $5.
• Food and drinks.
• Golf tournament — single entry is $5; team is $20.00, Each entry gets a free entry into a drawing for a Yeti cooler full of drinks.
• Yeti Cooler raffle — tickets are $5 each or five for $20.
• Silent auction — billed as having "tons of neat silent auction baskets." Must be present to win.
For more information, call 4RKids at (580) 237-7890.
