4RKids closes offices, programs due to COVID-19 exposure

4RKids has been forced to close its offices and programs due to a recent COVID-19 exposure.
Offices and programs will be closed until Sept. 28, the organization announced Wednesday in a Facebook post.
The miniature golf course will be closed until Sept. 25, and there will be no Miracle League games this weekend. The final game will be Sept. 26.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding during these difficult times," the post reads.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.