4RKids closes offices, programs due to COVID-19 exposure

The 4RKids offices, programs and miniature golf are closed due to a COVID-19 exposure. Miniature golf is expected to reopen Sept. 25. Offices and programs are expected to reopen Sept. 28. (Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle)

 Billy Hefton / Enid News & Eagle

4RKids has been forced to close its offices and programs due to a recent COVID-19 exposure.

Offices and programs will be closed until Sept. 28, the organization announced Wednesday in a Facebook post.

The miniature golf course will be closed until Sept. 25, and there will be no Miracle League games this weekend. The final game will be Sept. 26.

"Thank you for your patience and understanding during these difficult times," the post reads.

