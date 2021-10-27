PUTNAM, Okla. — Four Woodward residents were injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Dewey County.

All are hospitalized in OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in stable condition, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Injured were: Dominic Ortega Benites, 44, with head, trunk and leg injuries; Michael James Morton, 43, with trunk, arm and leg injuries; Timothy Russell Coleman, 42, with trunk and leg injuries; and Melina Isabel Rucker, 30, with an arm injury.

The accident happened at 7:55 a.m. on U.S. 183 about 2 miles south of Putnam.

According to the OHP report, Benites was driving a 2019 Ford F250 pickup south on U.S. 183 when he went off the road to the right and went into a concrete culvert.

The report lists Benites' condition as sleepy. Seat belts were not in use by anyone in the pickup.

