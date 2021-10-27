PUTNAM, Okla. — Four Woodward residents were injured in a Wednesday morning accident in Dewey County.
All are hospitalized in OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in stable condition, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Injured were: Dominic Ortega Benites, 44, with head, trunk and leg injuries; Michael James Morton, 43, with trunk, arm and leg injuries; Timothy Russell Coleman, 42, with trunk and leg injuries; and Melina Isabel Rucker, 30, with an arm injury.
The accident happened at 7:55 a.m. on U.S. 183 about 2 miles south of Putnam.
According to the OHP report, Benites was driving a 2019 Ford F250 pickup south on U.S. 183 when he went off the road to the right and went into a concrete culvert.
The report lists Benites' condition as sleepy. Seat belts were not in use by anyone in the pickup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.