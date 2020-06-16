4 new deaths in state, COVID-19 numbers continue triple-digit increase

Garfield County has four new cases as Oklahoma COVID-19 numbers continue to increase by triple digits; 228 new cases were announced in Oklahoma Tuesday by the Oklahoma State Health Department.
Four new deaths were announced by OSDH, occurring June 7-14. Two in Tulsa County, one male in the 18-35 age group and another male in the 65 and older age group; one in Grady County, a female in the 50-64 age group; and one in Washington County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
There have been 363 total deaths in the state.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases topped out at 8,645, a 2.7% increase from Monday’s 8,417, OSDH data shows. This is the eighth day in a row the state recorded more than 100 single day cases.
Over half of all Oklahoma cases are in the 18-49 age range.
Oklahoma recovered numbers top out at 6.765, a 137 person increase.
COVID-19 data released Tuesday shows Garfield County with 24 active cases, one death and 27 recovered, 51 confirmed cases overall.
The four new cases in Garfield County come from Enid, which showed an increase in city cases to 48 confirmed (24 recovered) from yesterday’s 44 cases (24 recovered).
Alfalfa, Blaine, Grant, Kingfisher, Major, Woods and Woodward Counties had no change in confirmed cases, deaths or recoveries, according to OSDH.
