ENID, Okla. — Three area women were hospitalized after being injured Friday, July 29, 2022, in an ATV accident east of Enid, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Laurie Richardson, 56, of Tonkawa, was admitted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City in critical condition with head and leg injuries, according to an OHP report. Sonya Bigbey, 52, of Covington was admitted to OU Medical Center in stable condition with head and arm injuries. Melinda McWade, 56, of Garber, was admitted to Integris Bass Baptist Medical Center in Enid in stable condition with shoulder, back and neck injuries.
The accident happened at 11:26 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Champlin and Chestnut, about 15 miles east of Enid.
According to the OHP report, the three injured women were passengers in a 2012 Polaris R12T driven by Mandy Sprowls, 47, of Enid.
Sprowls was driving north on Champlin when she came to a T intersection at Chestnut and failed to stop, according to the report. She overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to roll one time.
Sprowls refused medical treatment, according to the report.
Her condition at the time of the accident was listed as normal, according to the report, and the cause of the accident was inattentive driving. Seat belts were equipped and not in use.
