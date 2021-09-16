ENID, Okla. — Three students from Northwest Oklahoma are among approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Making the list were Sehee (Sarah) Kim, of Enid, one of nine Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics students who were named; Elizabeth A. Bain, of Chisholm High School; and Sawyer Hutchison, of Fairview High School.
These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to compete for 7,500 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $30 million that will be offered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level.
About 95% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing, and approximately half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
High school juniors entered the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which served as an initial screen of program entrants.
Three types of National Merit Scholarships will be offered in the spring of 2022. Every finalist will compete for one of 2,500 National Merit $2,500 scholarships that will be awarded on a state-representational basis. About 1,000 corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards will be provided by approximately 220 corporations and business organizations for finalists who meet their specified criteria, such as children of the grantor’s employees or residents of communities where sponsor plants or offices are located. In addition, about 180 colleges and universities are expected to finance some 4,000 college-sponsored Merit Scholarship awards for finalists who will attend the sponsor institution.
National Merit Scholarship winners of 2022 will be announced next year. These scholarship recipients will join more than 362,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.
