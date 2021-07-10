OKEENE — Three people were killed Thursday night in an accident in Kingfisher County involving three vehicles, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
OHP reported the crash occurred at about 10:01 p.m. Thursday east of Okeene near the Kingfisher-Blaine County line.
The report stated that a 1989 John Deere tractor driven by Jake Sinclair, 19, of Watonga, was eastbound in the south ditch of Oklahoma 51, and entered the roadway to travel around a culvert. A 2015 Peterbilt semi-trailer driven by Gordon Henry, 58, of Wichita Falls, Texas, approached the rear of the tractor and the truck driver swerved left to avoid striking Sinclair, and entered the westbound lane, according to the report.
OHP stated that a 2001 Ford Taurus driven by Sergio Adrian Lopez Garcia, 33, of Okeene, was traveling westbound on Oklahoma 51 and took evasive action right to avoid the semi. The semi and the Taurus entered the north ditch and collided.
Garcia and two juveniles, ages 6 and 11, all were pronounced dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the collision, according to OHP.
The condition of all three drivers and the cause of the collision are all under investigation, according to the report, which also stated that seat belts and a child restraint were all in use in the semi and the Taurus.
Neither the driver of the tractor or the semi were injured.
The crash was investigated by Trooper Trent Cagle of the OHP Traffic Homicide Unit, and was assisted at the scene by OHP troopers Mark Williams and Robert Cottrill of Troop J, the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office, Kingfisher County Sheriff’s Office, Okeene Police Department, Blaine County Sheriff’s Office, Loyal Fire Department and Okeene Fire Department.
