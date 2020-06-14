Three people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at 6:55 p.m. Friday 3/10 of a mile east of County Road NS2950, about a mile south and 12.5 miles east of Dover.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report stated that Teresa Lavonne Powell, 48, of Oklahoma City, was driving a 2001 GMC Yukon eastbound on the county road, ran off the south edge of the roadway, swerved left back onto the road, overcorrected to the right and entered a broad-slide, departing the road into a ditch. The vehicle rolled one and one-quarter times and struck a tree, coming to rest on the driver’s side.
Powell was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City by AirEvac and was admitted in critical condition with internal, head and arm injuries.
A passenger, 38-year-old Eugene Patrick Robinson, of Enid, was transferred by Life EMS to Mercy Hospital in Kingfisher, and was treated and released.
A second passenger, Henry Tasso Jr., 56, of Kingfisher, was transported by Life to Mercy, and then was Mediflighted to OU Medical Center and admitted in stable condition with head, arm and internal injuries.
The condition of the driver, according to the OHP report, was “odor of alcoholic beverage,” and that the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
The report noted that seat belts were equipped in the vehicle but were not in use.
