Three people were injured Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. 60 west of Enid.
Carl Raymond Mack, 84, of Drummond, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition with head and trunk injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Linda Annette Meister, 62, of Ringwood, also was taken to OU Medical Center, and admitted in critical condition with leg, trunk and head injuries. Douglas Leory Meister, 62, of Ringwood, was admitted to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in stable condition with trunk injuries.
The accident happened at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday on U.S. 60 at Boomer Road about 1 mile west of Enid.
According to the OHP report, Mack was driving a 2015 Chevrolet pickup south of Boomer Road and failed to yield at the yield sign and was hit by a 2000 Chevrolet pickup driven by Linda Meister, who was traveling east on U.S. 60.
The report lists the condition of both drivers as apparently normal and the cause as failure to yield. Mack and Linda Meister were not wearing seat belts, while Douglas Meister was.
