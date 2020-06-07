ENID, Okla. — The next Garfield County sheriff will be elected by Republican voters in the June 30 primary race.

There were no Democrat or Independent candidates who filed for the office.

Incumbent Sheriff Jody Helm will face Garfield County Sheriff's Office Deputy Dariel Momsen and Noble County Deputy Cory Rink in the primary.

The last day to request an absentee ballot for the race is 5 p.m. June 23, 2020. If none of the candidates receives a majority of votes, the two receiving the most votes will face one another in a primary run-off election held Aug. 25, 2020, to determine the winner. Friday was the last day to register to vote in the primary race.

THE CANDIDATES

Helm, an Enid resident, has been with Garfield County Sheriff's Office since 2007, when he joined the staff of the county jail. He served as a reserve deputy and became a full-time deputy in 2009. As a deputy, Helm served several years as a K-9 officer before promoting to sergeant over patrol. He was named interim undersheriff, undersheriff and in July 2019 was named as sheriff by Garfield County commissioners.

Helm has been in law enforcement for more than 14 years. He has more than 1,600 hours of Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training training, completed an 80-hour sheriff's academy, completed the 120-hour FBI leadership training, completed a 100-hour tactical operator school and has 64 hours in less-lethal instructor training. Helm also has intermediate certifications and is instructor certified in multiple areas of law enforcement.

Helm is a member of Enid First Assembly Christian Church in Enid. He's lived in Oklahoma since he moved here in the fourth grade and is a graduate of Kremlin-Hillsdale High School.

He said he enjoys woodworking, welding, fabricating and spending time with my family at the lake, which includes his wife Teresa, sons Jarred and Devon, and daughter Kristin.

For more information about Helm, see his election page on Facebook titled "Jody Helm for Garfield County Sheriff."

Momsen, an Enid resident, has been with Garfield County Sheriff’s Office since August 2008, and currently serves as an investigator. He has served as a deputy, dispatcher and currently acts as the department’s evidence technician. He is the policy manager for the department, developing policies for both the sheriff’s office and jail.

Momsen also has served as police chief for Drummond, which included serving as the school resource officer for the town’s schools, enforcing municipal codes and traffic laws. Momsen holds a criminal justice administration degree and an intermediate law enforcement certification with more than 1,300 hours of continuing education.

Momsen is a member of World Harvest Church. He is a team member of North Central Oklahoma Alcohol and Drug Coalition and serves on the Multi-Disciplinary Child Abuse response team in Garfield County. In 2013, Momsen was recognized by Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services for his work in underage alcohol prevention.

Momsen lives in Enid with his wife Brittany, and her daughter Gabrielle.

For more information, visit Momsen’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/MomsenGCSO/.

Rink, a resident of Covington, has 12 years of law enforcement experience, more than 1,500 hours of law enforcement training; more than 1,500 hours of firefighter and emergency management training; holds a Oklahoma Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training advanced law enforcement certification; and is police chief and fire chief certified, which consists of day-to-day operations, budgets, personnel issues and management training. He is a certified instructor and has a defensive tactics instructor certification from CLEET.

Rink has been a lifelong member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Covington and sits on the church board as a trustee. He also is a member of Enid Noon AMBUCS.

Rink purchased his grandmother’s farm in 2007, and he and his wife, Ashley, raise their four children, John, Jackson, Charlotte and Henry, there.

This is the second time Rink has sought the office of sheriff of Garfield County. He ran against Sheriff Jerry Niles in the 2016 election, taking 41.46%, or 2,448, of the total votes cast by Republicans in the primary that year.

For more information, visit Rink's web site at www.votecoryrink.com or his Facebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/751800364965622/.

Candidates were asked to respond to the same questions and provide endorsements for their campaigns.

Which qualities do you think a sheriff should possess?

Helm said a good sheriff needs many qualities and must be able to fill multiple roles at a time.

"A sheriff should be well rounded with the following qualities: a crime fighter with leadership skills through training and experience. You should have a tactical mindset with experience for those tough decisions in the field when lives are on the line," he said. "The sheriff needs to be able to manage a budget along with being able to solve problems. The ability to work with other entities is crucial in solving crimes whether within our county or out of county.

"Most important is having a passion to serve the public in a transparent and compassionate way while being a leader and a mentor."

Momsen said a sheriff needs to be able to do what is right, no matter how difficult that may be.

"When I think of a sheriff, I think of all the traits a good sheriff must possess. Honesty, integrity, and leadership should make up the foundation of his character," he said. "A sheriff is a public servant who must be trusted to do what’s right – even when doing what’s right isn’t easy or popular.

"Especially in today’s day and age, a sheriff needs to be willing to stand up and take a leadership role in the issues affecting our society, as well as be an effective leader to his employees," Momsen said. "He must be a wholehearted servant with no expectation of recognition."

Rink said a sheriff must have passion for being an officer of the law and a leader and interact with the community they serve.

"A sheriff must have the desire and passion to be the chief law enforcement officer of the county and to be an effective leader," he said. "He must be professional at all times — from professional dress to competency, reliability and respectfulness. A sheriff must be knowledgeable of the laws he and his deputies enforce.

"A sheriff must be authoritative — commanding, level-headed, and reliable. A sheriff should display integrity and give respect to his staff and constituents and in turn he will gain their respect and trust," Rink said. "A sheriff must be personable and outgoing. In order to lead a community-centered department, the sheriff must be comfortable going out in the community and interacting with his constituents."

With the ongoing pandemic, campaign opportunities have been limited. What issues have citizens you’ve interacted with raised concerns over? How do you intend to address those concerns?

"I have had many conversations about COVID-19 and the jail inmates," Helm said. "These range from How are we going to protect inmates, What’s the plan for isolation, Are we going to let everybody out of jail, What information are you following, Why are the inmates not going to DOC.

"Other questions asked were Are you going to answer calls when we need you, Is the sheriff’s office still open for business," he said. "I answered these questions as they came to me by explaining our new procedures and why we are doing things the way we are.

"Getting accurate and up to date information in the beginning was a challenge," Helm said. "We worked with multiple agencies and with their input, we publicly stated how we are handling the crisis. We plan to acquire a new website to push out even more information to the public in the coming future."

"The pandemic really forced me to think out of the box in terms of campaigning. I'm not going to lie, it was a challenge," Momsen said. "But, like any challenge, you have to find ways to adapt and overcome.

"I found that social media, as well as being open to talking with citizens via phone or video were great ways to interact with the public," he said. "Some of the biggest concerns I heard were about law enforcement coverage in rural areas, business checks, accountability and a lack of information and updates coming from the sheriff's office."

"The major concern of citizens is the Garfield County Detention Facility," Rink said. "Citizens are concerned about what is happening in our jail.

"There have been several needless deaths within the jail due to a lack of training," Rink said. "These deaths have resulted in multiple lawsuits, including one that cost the taxpayers $12,000,000.

"I will address this concern in a multi-step plan: 1) All jail policies and procedures will be updated and every employee will be provided with a copy; 2) Every employee will go through jail school so they are knowledgeable of all jail standards; 3) The jail will be fully staffed with quality employees."

After announcing your candidacy you were asked what changes would be made if you were elected. How will those changes be paid for or made possible with current funding and staffing?

"Community policing, crisis intervention and mental health training will be done with the current training budget," Helm said. "I believe in-house training can be done with our own deputies to a certain point. We can train our own personnel on policy and procedures and other training that are unique to us but I believe having highly trained outside instructors come to our facility for training in the core areas mentioned above to train us and other smaller departments at a considerable savings to all.

"I have applied for a grant to assist in purchasing new equipment like mobile data terminals for the cars, quality outside carrier vests that all match and upgrading the dispatch terminals are on the list also."

"The budget is always a big concern for the sheriff. The answer is two-fold," Momsen said. "First, I believe being transparent with the taxpayers' money and letting them know how and where their tax dollars are spent is the only way for the community and county commissioner to increase the budget.

"Secondly, I believe in being a good steward over the budget that's already in place," he said. "An example of this would be to change the patrol schedule so deputies are staggered, and the county has 24/7 law enforcement coverage. This wouldn't require any additional. Also, we could partner with property management agents, attorneys and local businesses to increase the number of court papers we serve, which generates revenue.

"In short, we have to find ways to do the most with what we have."

"I will implement a school resource officer to build partnerships with all schools countywide. The SRO will assist with safety plans and provide presentations to students about the dangers of drugs, child predators and internet crimes, including child exploitation/sex crimes," Rink said. "A school resource officer is possible with the current funding/staffing. It would require that we redirect a deputy into this position. There will also be an opportunity to apply for grant money for this program, which could provide all necessary materials.

"I will implement Neighborhood Watch programs," he said. "This program is a volunteer organization, costing taxpayers zero dollars. A deputy will be present at Neighborhood Watch meetings so that deputies can get to know the citizens they protect and give them an outlet to report suspicious activity."

What issues do you see being the biggest for the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office in the coming four years?

Helm said overing hurdles from the COVID-19 pandemic and obtaining a mental health professional for the jail are some of his major concerns for the coming term.

"I have two of the three vehicles that were ordered at the end of last year. The two we have at the installers are missing 90% of the new parts due to COVID-19 shutting down vendors," he said. "I also foresee mental health issues being on the rise, which will greatly affect the jail. Finding a mental health professional for the jail will be a must. This will address suicidal and other issues like temper management and domestic violence.

"Property crimes will be on the rise if quality jobs are hard to get," he said. "Unemployment will add stress to families with domestic violence issues and compound mental health issues."

Momsen said funding and training were among his concerns for the coming four years.

"Funding will be a major issue over the next four years," he said. "With the loss of the Garber contract, the COVID-19 pandemic, oil field decline, it will be difficult to purchase new computers, newer patrol vehicles and equip deputies and employees with the equipment and training to better serve the public.

"I plan to utilize our training facility at the sheriff’s office to bring in training courses multiple times a year to decrease training costs and travel expenses," Momsen said. "Lastly, getting deputies trained in mental health response, de-escalation and new societal trends will be a great challenge, but a challenge I’m ready to take on if elected."

"Jail issues discussed previously will be addressed immediately upon taking office," Rink said. "Other issues of concern are rural patrols and criminal investigations.

"Currently, the visibility of GCSO is very low in the unincorporated areas of the county," he said. "As sheriff, I will make GCSO a community-centered department. Deputies will be more visible throughout the county and will participate in community events to build rapport with the citizens we protect and serve.

"Citizens deserve their crimes fully investigated," Rink said. "We will not take a report and file it — each crime will be investigated to its conclusion, keeping victims informed during each step of the process."

Helm has been endorsed by Alfalfa County Sheriff Rick Wallace, Major County Sheriff Daron Riem, Grant County Sheriff Scott Sterling, the family of Rick Fagan, retired Garfield County Sheriff Bill Winchester and retired County Assessor Wade Patterson.

Momsen has been endorsed by former Drummond Mayor Kim Farber, Douglas Resident Karen Bowling, Enid resident Meri Spurlock, Drummond Public Schools Financial Officer Leah Miller, Garfield County Care Campus Pediatrict/Adult SANE RN Michelle Warnock Baldwin, Garfield County resident and former intern student Juli Dildine Pack and former Drummond Town Clerk Susan Wanzer.

Rink asked citizens of Garfield County to make their own choice for sheriff and view letters of support and endorsements at his website, www.votecoryrink.com.