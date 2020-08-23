Three recent Enid High School graduates received four-year scholarships to Northern Oklahoma College.
Franky Diaz, Brayan Rodriguez Santos and Alexander Simmons have “practically a full ride” to college thanks to the Vicki and Kevin Davis Scholarship, said Janna Jackson, executive director of the Enid Public Schools Foundation.
Diaz and Rodriguez Santos now attend NOC Tonkawa, and Simmons attends NOC Enid, Jackson said.
Students receive up to $11,000 a year to attend NOC Enid or Tonkawa, or $20,000 to attend Oklahoma State University after they have participated in the concurrent enrollment program through the EHS University Center.
The scholarship, in its second year, is based on the universities’ estimated yearly cost, Jackson said.
In 2013, Ray Davis donated $314,000 to the EPS Foundation for students attending the EHS University Center — the largest single donation made to the foundation at the time, according to a press release. The funds have been used exclusively to pay fees for students with a financial need who wish to take concurrent classes.
The program was expanded in February 2019 with a $1 million donation from the Ray Davis Family Trust to include the scholarship, dedicated to the memory of Ray Davis’ late children.
“It is always an amazing day when our organization is able to play a part in changing lives for the students of Enid Public Schools,” Jackson said.
Since the original donation, 181 students have enrolled in the program, completing 1,456 college credit hours. Students participating in the Davis Scholarship program are eligible for the newly created higher education scholarship. Scholarship applications will be available later this fall.
More information about the program or other EPS Foundation programs is available by contacting Janna Jackson at (580) 977-4592 or founda tion@enidk12.org.
