Three Garfield County high school graduates recently received college scholarships through the state’s largest independent scholarship program.
Alanna Brehm and Grace Voth from Enid High School and Riley Raynor from Chisholm High School received a total of $31,000 in scholarships for the 2020-21 academic year from the the Oklahoma City Community Foundation.
Brehm is a recipient of the Oklahoma State Board of Architecture Path to Licensure Scholarship, an award of varied amounts offered to third-, fourth- and fifth-year students accepted to professional architecture, landscape architecture or interior design degree programs at a university in Oklahoma. Brehm attends Oklahoma State University.
Vrace Voth is a recipient of the OGE Positive Energy Scholarship, a $15,000 award offered to graduating seniors who live in the OG&E service area. Voth also attends OSU.
Raynor received the Carolyn Watson Opportunities Scholarship, an award up to $12,000 offered to seniors graduating from rural Oklahoma high schools. Raynor attends the University of Alabama.
In total, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation awarded $2.5 million in scholarships to 799 Oklahoma students for the 2020-21 academic year.
The foundation’s online scholarship applications open Thursday at occf.org/scholarships.
