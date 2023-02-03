BILLINGS, Okla. — Three people have been taken into custody after a woman was killed in Billings earlier this week.
According to Noble County Sheriff's Office, at 12:03 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, a 911 call was placed reporting an unresponsive woman at 216 S. Broadway in Billings.
When medical personnel and NCSO deputies arrived on scene, it was discovered the woman, later identified as 52-year-old Stacy Lea Walton, was dead, a NCSO press release states.
An investigation began, and NCSO determined Walton's death was a homicide, according to the release. For several days, investigators conducted multiple interviews, obtained information and collected evidence, which led them to three Carter County residents.
Jess Lyon Bishop Jr., 19, Emery Blanton/Wood, 31, and Hollie Parker/Bishop, 38, were arrested in connection with Walton's death. The release states that proper paperwork is being submitted to Noble County District Attorney's Office, requesting the three be charged with first-degree murder and other charges.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact NCSO at (580) 336-3517.
According to the release, investigators from NCSO, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and District 8 Task Force were involved in the investigation, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Billings Fire Department, Lighthorse Chickasaw Nation Tribal Police and Carter County Sheriff's Office helped.
"We could not have done it without them," the release states.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.