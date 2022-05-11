ALVA, Okla. — Twelve Northwestern Oklahoma State University graduates have been selected as the 2022 Outstanding Seniors.
Area students on the list are Carys Delaplane, of Enid; Yamila Galindo, of Freedom; and Melissa Perez, of Ringwood.
Others on the list are Brady Bowles, Kaylea Brown, Nicholas Dill, Kaydee Honeycutt, Dawson Maxwell, Kinsey Neiderer, Tarra Parks, Britni Stewart and Edwin Yemoh.
This award is sponsored by the Northwestern Foundation & Alumni Association and the Student Government Association to honor outstanding graduating seniors. Recipients must have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5, have completed at least 60 credit hours at Northwestern, never been subject to academic or disciplinary action, be involved in campus and/or community activities and show promise of future achievement.
Delaplane graduated with a bachelor’s degree in nursing. In 2018, Delaplane was a member of the President’s Leadership Class. She served as the President of the Pre-Nurses Association and currently serves as the President of the Student Nurses Association.
Delaplane is a residence hall assistant as well as student worker for the English, Foreign Language, and Humanities Department. She was named to the Red and Black Scroll Honor Society and the Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing. At Northwestern, she was active in Student Government Association, Northwestern Scholar Ambassadors and the BCM Student Leadership Team.
Galindo graduated summa cum laude in May with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. Galindo was a member of the 2018 President’s Leadership Class and currently works full time for Northwestern as a payroll accountant.
Galindo was recognized numerous times on the President’s and Vice President’s Honor Roll. While at Northwestern, she has dedicated time for various community service activities, Ranger Business Club, and worked as a natural science lab and learning assistant.
Perez graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biology. Perez was on the President’s Honor Roll and the Vice President’s Honor Roll. She was recognized as a Great American Conference Distinguished Scholar Athlete while competing in Cross Country and Track for the Rangers
While at Northwestern, Perez was active in the Chemistry Club and Spanish Club. She worked in the Office of Recruitment, Chemistry Lab and Northwestern Housing Office. Perez volunteered for several community service activities and was a member of the Red and Black Scroll Honor Society.
In addition, Klaire Hopkins, of Enid, and Madison Dehlinger, of Alva, were named Outstanding Psychology Students.
This award is given to an outstanding graduating seniors majoring in psychology. Established in 1991 by the Northwestern Psychology Club, the criteria for selection include grade point average, field-related activities, classroom participation and potential of continued success.
