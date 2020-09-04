The city of Enid's 2020 Walk of Fame ceremony honoring two former city commissioners has been postponed indefinitely.
Honorees Clayton Nolan and Oscar Curtis, who died in 2005, were to have been recognized next Saturday, Sept. 12, at Stride Bank Center. A press release from the city didn't give a reason for the cancellation.
The Enid Walk of Fame award is bestowed upon individuals who have demonstrated a lifetime of service to the community, made an extraordinary contribution or performed an act of selflessness or statesmanship for Enid. Awards are presented by the Enid mayor and city commissioners.
Nolen is a former city commissioner, speech pathologist, educator and founder of an African-American Male Mentor Program, and has served on many community boards.
Curtis, also a former city commissioner, was active in the community on various boards and managed the JCPenney Company.
Forty-three honorees have been added to the Enid Walk of Fame since 1997, including Owen K. Garriott, former Mayor Bill Shewey and Leona Mitchell.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.