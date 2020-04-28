Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP)

FAIRVIEW, Okla. — A 2-year-old Fairview boy was killed crossing the highway Monday afternoon in Major County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting.

The accident occurred at 4:26 p.m. on U.S. 60, about a half-mile east of County Road 245, or 8.6 miles west and 3 miles south of Fairview, according to an OHP report.

The boy, who was not named on the report, was crossing the highway from the north to the south when he was struck by a 2013 Dodge Ram 3500 driven by Vanessa Lynne McLain, 38, of Fairview, according to the report. The boy was pronounced dead at the scene by an investigator from the medical examiners office.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation, according to the report. McLain's condition at the time of the collision was listed as "apparently normal."

