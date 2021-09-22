MOORELAND, Okla. — Two Woodward youth were injured in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday near Mooreland.
A 17-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy were injured, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. OHP does not name juveniles in its accident reports. The girl was admitted to Alliance Health in Woodward in stable condition with a leg injury, while the boy was admitted to the same hospital in stable condition with arm injuries, according to OHP.
The accident happened at 7:54 a.m. at the intersection of Oklahoma 50B and county road NS210, about 5 miles west of Mooreland.
According to the report, the girl was driving a 2000 Ford F150 pickup east on Oklahoma 50B when she hit a 2022 Kenworth semi driven by Justin Smith, 52, of Park City, Kan. According to the report, Smith failed to yield from a stop sign at the intersection, pulling in front of the pickup. The girl told OHP her view was obstructed by the sun.
The report lists the condition of both drivers as apparently normal, and the cause as fail to yield. Seat belts were in use by all three people.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.