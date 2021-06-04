LAVERNE, Okla. — Two Woodward residents were hospitalized with injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident Friday morning in Harper County.
Claude Marr, 77, was flown to St. Francis Hospital in Wichita, Kan., where he was admitted in stable condition with head and leg injuries, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Patricia Marr, 76, was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted ins table condition with a spinal injury.
The accident happened at 7:30 a.m. Friday on U.S. 283 about 2 mile south of Laverne.
According to the OHP report, Claude Marr was driving a 2003 Kia Sedona north on U.S. 283 when he slowed to make a right turn. His vehicle was hit behind by a 2015 Toyota Rav 4 driven by Jimmi Winn, 19, of May. Winn told the OHP she was distracted by her radio and didn't realize the other vehicle had slowed.
The condition of both drivers was listed as apparently normal, according to the report. Seat belts were in use.
