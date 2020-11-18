Two temporary drop-off sites for limbs and ice storm debris set up by the city of Enid will close at 5 p.m. Friday.
According to a city news release, the site in the 1500 block West Chestnut and the South Government Springs Park site at 1202 S. 10th, will be closed to residents.
Residents may continue to dispose of tree limbs and debris for free through Nov. 30 at the city landfill, 1313 E. Southgate. hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday.
The closure of the drop sites is due to the lack of use by residents, according to the news release, and will allow crews to focus on picking up debris and limbs from residential areas.
To prepare for removal of debris and tree limbs, residents are asked to:
• Stack tree limbs near the curb away from obstructions like fire hydrants, mailboxes, trash cans and water meters.
• Make sure piles are not below electric power lines or low-hanging branches.
• Cut tree limbs and logs into sections 10 feet long or shorter.
• Set debris and limbs in a separate pile from trash waste pickup.
City officials said it will take crews several weeks to remove all debris.
