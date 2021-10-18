RINGWOOD, Okla. — Two were transported to hospitals after a two-vehicle accident in Major County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Leslie Spadey, 30, of Laverne, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox that failed to yield to a stop sign at U.S. 412 and Oklahoma 58 and was struck by a 2018 Ford Expedition driven by Sandra Cavett, 59, of Canton. The accident occurred at 4:47 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, according to the OHP.
Spadey was transported by Major County EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid, according to OHP. Spadey’s passenger, 69-year-old Allen Goodwin, was extricated by Ringwood Fire Department and taken to OU Medical Center with incapacitating leg and internal trunk injuries, according to the OHP report.
Cavett was not injured, the report states.
Seatbelts were equipped and in use in both vehicles, and cause of the accident was listed as “failure to yield” on the OHP report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.