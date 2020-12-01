Two people were hospitalized Tuesday with injuries suffered in a two-vehicle accident in Blaine County, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Hunter Wayne Lamle, 24, of Enid, was admitted to Okeene Hospital in stable condition with whole body injuries, according to the report. Star Hogue, 64, of Longdale, was admitted to Okeene Hospital in stable condition with a leg injury.
The accident happened at 12:29 p.m. Tuesday on Oklahoma 51 about 1.6 miles west of Okeene.
According to the report, Lamle was driving a 2010 Ford Mustang west on Oklahoma 51 when he tried to make a U-turn and was hit by a 2019 Chevy Traverse driven by Ronald Joe Thurber, 34, of Longdale.
Thurber and a 1-year old passenger were not injured. Another passenger, Shenee Thurber, 37, of Longdale, was treated at Okeene Hospital for an arm injury and released. Hogue was a passenger in Thurber's vehicle.
The condition of both drivers was listed as apparently normal, according to the report. The cause was listed as an improper turnabout by Lamle. Seat belts were in use by all people involved.
