2 Enid residents accused of exploitation of elderly

ENID, Okla. — Two Enid residents were charged last week with exploitation of an elderly person accusing them of scamming two men last year.
Jimmie Charles Dunlap, 84, was charged Thursday with felony counts of exploitation of an elderly person and financial neglect by caretaker. Norma J. Mora, also known as Norma Calderon Rodriguez, 54, was charged with two counts of exploitation of an elderly person.
According to affidavits filed in the cases, in August 2019, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Rebecca Allison was contacted by a Tinker Federal Credit Union investigator in reference to a customer giving away large amounts of money.
The investigator said the customer and a friend were giving away large amounts of money to their tax preparer, Dunlap, according to an affidavit. The investigator told Allison he believed the men were being scammed by Dunlap.
On Sept. 30, 2019, Allison spoke with the daughter-in-law of one of the men and she said she believed he was a victim of fraud, according to an affidavit. The woman said Dunlap had prepared her father-in-law’s taxes for many years but was not a certified tax professional. She and her husband learned her father-in-law had given Dunlap between $70,000 and $80,000 over the last year and a half.
Dunlap said he was investing the money in Indian casinos and would return his investment, plus several million dollars, “in the near future,” according to an affidavit. The daughter-in-law said Dunlap would contact her father-in-law for more money for taxes and fees on the investment before the money could be released. She said her father-in-law would give Dunlap the money, believing he would receive millions of dollars for his investment.
Allison spoke with the woman’s father-in-law and he agreed to an interview. On Oct. 31, 2019, the father-in-law told Allison that Dunlap had done his taxes for about 12 years. He said Dunlap contacted him needing more money because he was investing in “Indian land” since the 1950s or ‘60s, according to an affidavit.
The man told Allison he has given Dunlap more than $41,000, and showed Allison a list of amounts and dates. The man thought Dunlap was a victim of the scam, but admitted several times throughout the interview many things he was told by Dunlap did not make sense, according to an affidavit. The man said he was supposed to get his portion of the millions of dollars at the beginning of 2019, but Dunlap continually said he needed more money to pay late fees or fees for notaries before the money could be released.
The man said each time Dunlap asked for more money, he would take it to Dunlap’s house, according to an affidavit. If Dunlap was not home, the landlady would unlock the front door to the house, and the man would put the money in a drawer in the living room.
Allison spoke with a friend of the man in regard to the case. He said the man approached him asking for money to give to Dunlap, according to an affidavit. He said his friend told him he needed the money to pay the taxes and fees on money he was going to receive through an investment. He said his friend said he would receive about $500,000.
The man told Allison he met with Dunlap to talk about the investment, but suspected it to be a scam, according to an affidavit. He asked Dunlap questions about the money, but Dunlap could not answer in a logical manner.
While he spoke with Dunlap, Dunlap’s secretary called and the two were texting throughout the conversation, according to an affidavit. The secretary arrived and introduced herself as Mary Lopez. He would later learn she was Mora, Dunlap’s landlady. He told Allison he believed Dunlap was being manipulated by Mora and she was exploiting him for his ability to obtain money.
Online court records show warrants were issued for the arrest of Dunlap and Mora. Bond is set at $5,000 in Dunlap’s case and $30,000 in Mora’s.
Each count of exploitation of an elderly person and financial neglect by caretaker is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and/or by a fine of up to $10,000.
