Two earthquakes measuring magnitude 3.7 and 3.6 rattled the Enid area Friday.
The first quake was 3.7 magnitude, which hit at 5:35 p.m. and was centered 1.8 miles north-northwest of Fairmont, about 8.8 miles east of Enid, according to U.S. Geological Survey. It was about 3.1 miles deep.
The quake originally was reported as a magnitude 3.4 temblor by USGS but was quickly revised upward to magnitude 3.9. It also originally was reported as being about 3.73 miles deep. It later was downgraded to magnitude 3.7.
The second quake, a 3.6 magnitude, struck at 10:33 p.m. and was centered 1.5 miles northwest of Fairmont, or about 8.9 miles east of Enid, according to USGS. It also was about 3.1 miles deep. It originally was reported as magnitude 3.8 and reported as 1.86 miles deep, then upgraded to magnitude 4.0 before being downgraded to magnitude 3.6.
Both are the two strongest recorded in the state of Oklahoma in 2020.
People took to social media to report what they felt after both earthquakes.
“Felt like a record shaker in Fairmont! Loud and didn’t last long,” Jamie Lee posted on the Enid News & Eagle Facebook page after the first quake.
“Big huge boom and house shook pretty hard ... East side Enid,” Bailee Kirkpatrick posted on the News & Eagle Facebook page.
“We live near St. Mary’s. Shook us pretty good,” Jennifer Gray posted.
“Felt like a semi backed into my house,” Gary Sneed posted about the second quake.
“We are out past 30th and I swear it moved our couch with 2 of us sitting on it. I thought a car hit my house for a brief second!” said Denise Schmidt Henneke.
