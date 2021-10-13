ENID, Okla. — Two men died in a single-vehicle, fiery crash downtown in the early morning hours Wednesday, according to Enid Police Department.
At 1:57 a.m., Enid police and fire departments responded to a vehicle accident at 108 E. Maine where the vehicle had lost control, crashed into the Garfield Furniture mattress store and caught fire, according to a press release from EPD.
The driver, 24-year-old Dalton Wade Pittser, and his passenger, 23-year-old Elijah Ray Rummel, were both found dead by officers, according to police.
The 2017 Camaro was traveling westbound on Maine when it struck the center column of the East Maine bridge between 2nd and 3rd before continuing west until it crashed into the building, according to Enid Fire Department.
Video from a nearby business showed the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed before losing control and striking the building, according to EPD.
Witnesses at the scene told officers they were eastbound on Maine when the vehicle passed them at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.
The incident remains under investigation.
