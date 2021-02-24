Two northwest Oklahoma residents will be among 30 new certified master trainers who will be prepared to help communities understand Adverse Child Experiences (ACEs) and improve child well-being in their region.
Sally Irvin, a children’s pastor from Woodward, and Emma Reed, with the Community Resource Center in Alva, will be available to provide training across the region and provide a great resource to the Garfield County Resilience Task Force (Self-Healing Communities team), said Linda Manaugh, director of communications and program support for the Potts Family Foundation, which is sponsoring the training.
The ACE Interface Master Trainer program, led by Laura Porter and Dr. Rob Anda, co-principal of the original ACE study, is designed to increase networks of trainers to disseminate “NEAR Science” across communities. This proven program, evaluated by Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, has Master Trainers in 29 states across the county.
ACEs are identified as traumatic experiences children face in early childhood that can have a life-long impact on their physical and mental health.
The three-day training in late March will focus on NEAR Science which helps broaden our understanding of people their behaviors. NEAR stands for:
• Neurobiology — helps us understand how our brain developed based on experience. The training explores various functions of the brain like memory, sensory regulation, and executive functioning that are impacted by toxic stress, adversity and trauma.
• Epigenetics — rediscovered or scientifically affirmed that individual and collective trauma can be passed down from generation to generation.
• Adverse Childhood Experiences — study scientifically linked early childhood adversity and adult health.
• Resilience science — of a community, a family or an individual, lets us know which buffering variables can reverse, prevent, and heal the impact of adversity.
Potts Family Foundation (PFF) was awarded a grant through Blue Cross Blue Shield Healthy Kids Healthy Families program and selected the applicants for the program. PFF will provide ongoing support through the existing network of Raising Resilient Oklahomans Self-Healing Communities across Oklahoma. These individuals represent 15 different counties spread across the state but will be prepared to cover the entire state.
The Master Trainer Program supports rapid dissemination of ACEs and resilience science by facilitating presentations for community groups and organizations including government, schools, businesses, faith-based, medical and law enforcement, and other public and private entities with the goal of improving health and well-being across the lifespan.
Organizations interested in having a NEAR Science presentation for their organization or community later this year may contact Manaugh at lmanaugh@pottsfamilyfoundation.org.
