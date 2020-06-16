16-year-old charged as youthful offender in connection to robbery

A 16-year-old Enid boy was charged Monday in Garfield County District Court in connection to the June 5 armed robbery of a man for his cellphone.
Samuel Josheph Romero Jr. was charged with felony counts of first-degree robbery and assault while masked. As a youthful offender, the court will treat Romero as an adult.
Kallum Eugene Latsos, 22, was charged last week with felony counts of first-degree robbery and possession of firearm after former felony conviction. He also was charged with two misdemeanor counts of threatening to perform an act of violence.
Romero's robbery charges accuses him of acting in concert with Latsos on June 5 in taking a man's cellphone.
According to an affidavit filed in Latsos' case, at 12:26 a.m. on June 5, Enid Police Department officers Tanner Cunningham, Greg Schaer and Austin Lenamond were dispatched to the 1900 block of East Broadway in reference to an armed robbery.
A man told Lenamond he arrived at his apartment when he noticed a white, four-door car arrive, according to the affidavit. A man stepped out of the car wearing a white hoodie and black mask. The masked man pointed a gun at the victim and said, “Give me everything you have.” The man told the masked man he “just had change.” The masked man took the man's phone from him, went back to the vehicle and left.
The man went into his apartment and used his boyfriend’s phone to call the police.The boyfriend had Find My iPhone for the phone, and discovered the phone was at 2901 S. Van Buren, according to the affidavit. Lenamond asked Cunningham to check the area. Cunningham arrived at the area and found a white car in the parking lot.
Lenamond, along with Sgt. Lee Frisendahl and Sgt. Ryan Fuxa, arrived and were told a woman was in the restroom. Lenamond went to the northwest corner of the building where the restroom was and noticed the light was on, according to the affidavit. He knocked on the door and a man answered, saying he was using the restroom and he would be out in a minute. A boy opened the door wearing a white hoodie, and he was detained. Lenamond called the victim's phone, which was found by Cunningham.
The owner of the car approached Lenamond and said the vehicle was hers, and she let the juvenile and Latsos drive the car for hours, according to the affidavit. Cunningham and Lenamond searched the car and found a pistol without a magazine. Latsos told Lenamond the pistol was his grandfather’s. The pistol magazine was found on Latsos.
Romero faces no less than 10 years in prison on the robbery charge and five to 20 years in prison and a fine of $100 to $500 on the assault charge.
