ENID, Okla. — The trial for a man charged in the 2020 death of an Enid man continued with testimony from several witnesses Tuesday.
Dorhee Wofford, represented by attorney Tim Beebe, appeared before District Judge Paul Woodward. The 28-year-old is facing charges of first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault while masked in connection to the death of 28-year-old Nestor Garcia Ramirez.
Nevaeh Emelro Don Hill, 19, also is facing the same charges as Wofford, and 27-year-old Courtney Renee Flowers was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and child neglect.
In Oklahoma, when a person dies during the commission of a felony, other people involved in the crime can be charged with murder.
Assistant district attorneys Sean Hill and Hope Bryant, representing the state, called 12 witnesses to the stand, including current and former members of Enid Police Department, two people living inside the house with Garcia, current and former neighbors of Garcia, medical staff and a relative of Flowers’.
In an opening statement, Bryant told the 12-member jury and two alternate jurors that the evidence to be presented would prove that Wofford “did, in fact, commit these crimes.”
Beebe reserved the defense’s opening statement.
The trial resumes at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
A woman and her 10-year-old son, with the help of an interpreter, both took to the stand on Tuesday to talk about what they witnessed and heard on late Aug. 2, 2020, and in the early morning hours of Aug. 3, 2020, at 1921 E. Walnut.
The woman, “very pregnant” at that time, was one of five people living in the two-bedroom-residence. The woman, who said she was Garcia’s partner, said she made sure all the doors were closed and locked before going to sleep.
When questioned by Hill, the child, then 8, said he woke up after his friend, a then-14-year-old living at the residence with his mother, heard “stomping” on the door and began yelling, waking up the other three in the bedroom.
The woman said around 1:15 a.m., she awoke to two men wearing all-black clothing and masks standing in the bedroom, pointing firearms and saying they wanted money.
The shorter person went into the bedroom where Garcia was, while the other taller man stayed in the bedroom with herself, her son and the teenager.
She said the man in the room grabbed her son and pointed a gun at his head. The child recalled one of the men touching him near the neck of his shirt and putting the gun to his head.
The woman said she gave the man money, but he kept saying he wanted more, so the woman gave him $300 and the other woman’s wallet from the closet, where the other woman — who had, unknown to her, escaped through a window — had been sleeping.
She then heard a gunshot. The shorter man then came back, saying he “had shot someone.” They left, and the woman, her son and the teenager sat on the bed before going into the other bedroom where Garcia was.
Garcia was lying on the ground, “bleeding all over,” grabbing the right side of his torso and asking the woman for help.
At some point, her son called 911 but hung up. The woman said she also called Garcia’s boss, whom Garcia was friends with and had grown up with in Mexico.
A woman who was Garcia’s boss’ wife and Flowers’ sister, said Garcia and Flowers both had worked for her husband’s drywall company. The married couple, who live in Major County, also rented 1921 E. Walnut to Garcia.
The woman said she woke up on Aug. 3 after Garcia’s girlfriend called and said Garcia had been shot. Beebe objected to this, saying it was hearsay. Woodward sustained.
Bryant asked the woman what she did next, and she said since she lived in Major County and wanted to get help to Garcia quickly, she attempted to call Flowers to call 911. Flowers did not answer.
The woman said she reached out to EPD, audio which was provided for the jury. Flowers called back, and the woman told Flowers that Garcia had been shot. The woman said Flowers said, sounding “normal.”
The woman said she knew Garcia and Flowers worked together and would sometimes give Flowers money, but did not know why.
She also said Wofford, whom she identified in the courtroom, was Flowers’ ex-boyfriend. The woman said, when asked by Beebe, that Flowers and Wofford had an “on-and-off” relationship.
She said Flowers and Wofford were not together, Wofford stayed “somewhere else” while Flowers and her son stayed at their parents’ house.
A surgeon at St. Mary’s testified he performed surgery on Garcia at the hospital. Garcia was too unstable to transport to Oklahoma City, so he was sent to the ICU following surgery. Garcia later died from his injuries.
A registered nurse at St. Mary’s testified, saying she was in the operating room when Garcia underwent surgery. A bullet fragment was removed from Garcia during surgery, and the nurse then took the bullet fragment, put it into a container, labeled it and handed it off to EPD in a brown paper bag, which was admitted as evidence.
