Ruth Ann Replogle, known for her Just Hold On faith column on Fridays in the Enid News & Eagle, is inviting all women of faith in Northwest Oklahoma to participate in a variety of non-denominational activities this summer.
Through the Flames Ministries LLC, which launched over a year ago, is geared to connect and encourage fellowship among rural and smaller congregations through meaningful gatherings.
Through the Flames Ministries kicked off its summer schedule this week with the start of its weekly Thursday morning Bible study at 10:30 a.m. at Victory Bible Church, 20th and Elm, Enid. Women are encouraged to bring their Bible and learn about Jonah and his interrupted life.
Other events scheduled include:
• Day trips. Get on the van and travel to area attractions. Among tours planned are Ree Drummond’s Pioneer Woman Mercantile and Lodge in Pawhuska, Alabaster Caverns outside of Freedom and Barn Quilts in Vici and Blackwell.
• Movie showings. Currently on tap is “Sound of Freedom” this July in Stillwater.
• Girls Night Out. Meet once a month for Tuesday night dinner at locally owned restaurants in surrounding rural towns.
• Crafting weekends. Learn how to scrapbook or brush up on scrapbooking skills. Beginner, intermediate and advanced scrapbookers can participate in regularly scheduled crops this summer too.
Later this year, Through the Flames Ministries will host its second annual women’s conference on Oct. 6-7. There also will be all-inclusive women’s weekend retreats planned at least once a quarter in 2024 at bed and breakfast locations across the state.
To find out more about how to attend upcoming events hosted by Through the Flames Ministries, follow on Facebook @nwokflames or email info@nwokflames.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.