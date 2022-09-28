ENID, Okla. — Alexis Ross, of Enid, was honored with the 2022 National YouthBuild AmeriCorps Spirit of Service Award.
She was selected from thousands of members across the country to receive one of the four awards. Ross is a member of Community Development Support Association Youthbuild in Enid.
Ross, 25, a mother of three, enrolled in CDSA YouthBuild after she moved to Enid from Dallas. She learned about the program through her boyfriend’s step-dad who got her an application. He knew she wanted to finish high school.
“Once I came through that door with my application I wasn’t going to let anything stop me,” Ross said.
The first question AmeriCorps asked was about her childhood.
“I cried because I didn’t have a childhood," Ross said.
She had her first child at 14 and then two more children. Her mother worked most of the time and her father wasn’t in her life. Ross said she lived with lots of bad influences.
”I just wanted a new start and to begin a new chapter of my life,” she said. It was the reason she decided to come to Enid with her long-time friend who had become her boyfriend. He got a job with Tyson Foods.
Rachel Harris, Youthbuild coordinator, nominated Ross.
“Alexis tapped into her leadership potential, put her insecurities behind her and became a lead voice for other students,” Harris said.
Ross completed her online high school program in nine months and also worked her AmeriCorps program hours doing community service in construction.
“We demolished everything in this house, including the bathrooms then built it back," she said. "I learned how to use all the tools.”
In addition to earning her high school diploma, she received her PACT, forklift, OSHA 10, CPR and first aid certificates along with HIPPA training. She is currently working on her CNA certification.
“I’ve had my share of trauma. I kept holding on praying my time would come” she said. “You get tired of the electricity or the water getting turned off and want your life to be better.”
CDSA YouthBuild and AmeriCorps gave her the opportunity she was looking for and she ran with it. Ross has developed her confidence and leadership skills while enrolled in YouthBuild and has found a sense of belonging and new self worth.
“I cried when I got my award and felt proud of my accomplishments. I can’t believe they nominated me,” she said.
Her boys are 11 and 8 and her daughter is 6 and they go to Adams Elementary School. Her boyfriend is coaching a football team and she is cheerleading coach. She said she is going to be there for her kids.
“I now have the confidence I can do more. I’m going to shoot for the stars,” Ross said.
