ENID, Okla. — Sharon Doty said she is addicted to the television show “Amazing Race” and loves supporting nonprofits. As such, she combined the two and came up with “Racing Amazing Enid,” a fundraising event scheduled for March 25, 2023.
The event will be open to 15 teams of two or three people, and each team must raise $1,000 to participate in the event. The money raised will go to three charities chosen this year and hopefully other charities each year in the future.
Doty said she hopes this will become an annual event.
“The city of Enid is really excited about this and we have lots of interest,” Doty said.
An event will be held March 22 at Champlin Park to announce the 15 teams competing. If there are more than 15 teams registered, the top 10 money raisers will be in and the remaining five places will be chosen by a drawing.
The race will begin at 9 a.m. March 25 with a shotgun start. Teams will follow clues to find specific locations in the area that recognize some of the history and public art in the Enid area.
The teams will complete a challenge at each location and receive a puzzle piece.
Once they have identified the 15 locations and completed the challenge, teams will go downtown to near the “Under Her Wing was the Universe” artwork, put the puzzle together and identify the picture on the puzzle. The first three teams will win a cash prize.
The event is being sponsored by the Bert and Janice Mackie Foundation. Committee members of the “Racing Amazing Enid” are Doty, Janet Cordell, Julie Kimber and Kim Bruce.
The three nonprofits that will benefit this year are Bennie’s Barn, Red Cross of Northwest Oklahoma and Our Daily Bread.
“We are hoping to engage another age group who may not be giving financially to nonprofits,” Doty said.
She also hopes to highlight the history of the area and public art.
Doty delivers meals for RSVP, is active with Red Cross, the local PEO Chapter, Symphony Auxiliary Board, Martin Luther King Holiday Commission and St. Gregory the Great and St. Francis Xavier Catholic churches.
For more information, call Doty at (580) 297-3505 or email racingamazingenid@gmail.com. A Facebook page should be up this week, Doty said.
