ENID, Okla. — A local woman recently had the opportunity to put a lifelong knack for decorating to work, when she was called on to help decorate the White House for Christmas.
Stacey McFarland, a custodian at Prairie View Elementary School, returned from the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity Monday, after spending four days in Washington, D.C., on a team of volunteers who helped decorate the presidential residence, inside and out.
Connie Collins said she nominated her sister for the honor, after hearing about an annual program that selects volunteers nationwide to decorate the White House.
“She deserved it in so many different ways,” Collins said of her sister. “She’s such a sweet person, who will do anything for anybody. She’s so humble, and she doesn’t ask for a lot, and I just felt like she deserved it in every way.”
Collins said she also thought the program was a great way for her sister to show off skills she learned in floral design school, and in 30 years of working at local florist, Uptown Florist & Gift.
But it was a nationwide selection process, and Collins admitted she thought it was a long shot her sister would be selected.
McFarland said she almost dismissed the email announcing she was selected for the honor as a hoax.
“I just couldn’t believe it,” McFarland said. “I just didn’t think it was real, and I raced a call to my sister, asking her, ‘Where did you sign me up?’”
“It took four days to convince her it was true,” Collins said with a laugh.
Meals were provided for volunteers during the work day, but otherwise the volunteers all paid their own way.
McFarland flew out on Thanksgiving Day, to be present in time for decorating in earnest the next morning.
All the volunteers were grouped into teams named after Santa’s reindeer, and McFarland was put on Team Rudolph, where she was surprised to meet another Oklahoman from Stillwater.
That Friday through Sunday, McFarland and her team were busy decorating the east entrance to the White House, and then the entryway interior for the West Wing.
After that, McFarland got to put her florist’s skills to work, making and tying bows on topiaries filled with flowers, in front of the first ladies’ portraits in the White House.
Throughout it all, McFarland said she was overwhelmed by the history surrounding her.
Highlights of her trip were getting to see the president depart the White House on Marine One, and attending a Christmas celebration on Monday at the invitation of first l ady Melania Trump.
Looking back on her unique opportunity, McFarland said she still finds it hard to believe she was actually there, decorating the White House.
“It was just amazing,” she said. “Even when I was there, I just didn’t really believe it happened to me.”
