ENID, Okla. — Stacey McFarland has experienced decorating the White House for the holiday season twice in her life.
The Enid native spent one week in Washington, D.C., helping decorate the presidential residence, inside and outside, for Christmas among more than 150 other volunteers.
McFarland, a custodian at Prairie View Elementary School who spent many years working at Uptown Florist & Gift, had actually been chosen as a decorator in 2020, too.
“I was pretty excited,” McFarland said about finding out she was selected again this year.
McFarland’s sister Connie first nominated McFarland for the honor in 2020 after hearing about the annual program that selects volunteers from across the United States to decorate the White House.
Connie filled out the application for McFarland again this year, after the sisters decided, “Why not try again?”
The affirmative response, delayed by a few days, came on Nov. 4, and McFarland and other volunteers, who had to pay their own way but were provided breakfasts and lunches, flew out Nov. 20, arriving back Monday.
McFarland said the group first spent time in a White House warehouse to “shop for” and prepare the Christmas decorations.
“Basically, it looked like a Lowe’s,” McFarland said. “One whole aisle was just Christmas.”
Serving on the team named Faith and Light, McFarland then helped decorate both the Red Room and the State Dining Room — creating candle stands made of fresh cranberries and the base of a wreath and stuffing the official stockings for family members of President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.
“These ladies actually started calling me the ‘Cranberry Lady’ because they liked my work,” McFarland said with a laugh, adding that HGTV interviewed her about making the cranberry candle stands.
McFarland, who still dabbles in the floral industry seasonally, spent six days, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., decorating the White House, and she also visited Chinatown and the Lincoln Memorial during her time in Washington.
After McFarland landed back in Oklahoma on Monday, she received a text message from her team’s captain that said the social secretary had told her the Bidens were “so impressed with the stockings — especially the oranges.”
“I just thought, ‘Oh my gosh,’” McFarland said. “It was just amazing (to hear).”
On Monday, Jill Biden revealed the Christmas decorations, with the theme “We the People.” Now around the White House are 25 wreaths, 77 Christmas trees and more than 83,00 twinkling lights.
McFarland said her favorite parts of this second experience decorating the White House were meeting new people and seeing the history there.
“Just being in the White House, basically — it was an honor to do it,” she said.
