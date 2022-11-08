ENID, Okla. — During his lunch break Tuesday afternoon, Charles Francisco took the time to cast his vote in the general election.
Francisco was one of more than 750 voters at Central Christian Church and said voting is important for the future of both Oklahoma and the United States.
Education was one of the topics on Francisco’s mind as he filled out his ballot, saying he and his wife, who is a teacher, want to make sure their children have the best curriculum and that instructors are respected.
“As a father of five, I think it’s important to do my duty and vote my conscience — vote for who I think is going to give my kids the best opportunities in the future,” said Francisco, a registered Republican.
In Garfield County, more than 16,000 votes in total — including absentee mail, early voting and election day — were cast out of a registered 32,742 voters, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board.
Donald Koehn, a registered Republican, and Minnie Johsnon, who’s registered as a Democrat, both voted Tuesday afternoon at Northern Oklahoma College’s Hallie Gantz Student Center, which had more than 300 votes at 6:15 p.m. before the polls closed that evening.
“If you don’t vote, then you don’t give your voice,” Koehn said, expressing the importance of voting in elections.
“I think everybody should vote ... because it matters,” Johnson said.
Like Francisco, one of the topics at the forefront of Tiffany Hedrick’s mind as she cast her vote Tuesday at Central Christian Church was education.
“It just seems like we are always struggling in that arena — to do better,” said Hedrick, who’s registered as an independent. “I have kids in school, so I want to make sure that, for their future, we have a good environment for them and have good teachers. We don’t want to be in the bottom anymore.”
Francisco added that he thought it was important for voters to research candidates, make informed decisions and vote with their conscience, regardless of party affiliation.
“I think that you’re doing yourself and your community a disservice if you don’t research the issues at hand and look at what the candidates truly stand for, especially those who’ve been in office for a long time — look at their voting record,” he said. “Then vote ... what you think is going to be for the betterment of our society, our state and our country.”
Hedrick also said every time she leaves a polling place after voting, she hopes for the best, no matter who wins each race, and that’s what she did this time, too.
“My hope is that they’ll do the right thing for Oklahoma,” Hedrick said.
