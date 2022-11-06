For the News & Eagle
“O say, does that star-spangled banner yet wave/O’er the land of the free/And the home of the brave?”
As Veterans Day approaches, the lyrics of “The Star-Spangled Banner” still ring true as our country’s flag still waves in honor and respect of all the servicemen and women who’ve sacrificed on our behalf.
“Sown in between each thread of red, white and blue lives the blood, sweat and tears that went into making the United States the great nation that it is,” reports The National Flag Foundation, a nonprofit organization that focuses on bringing awareness about the American Flag and providing protocol for care, handling and etiquette of the nation’s living symbol based on the Federal Flag Code (also known as Public Law 94-344 or 4 USC).
“Respecting the American flag and the principles that it symbolizes requires us to treat it with a high level of care at all times,” cites The National Flag Foundation.
Local veterans felt so strongly about Old Glory, they formed a nonprofit called National Veterans Flagpoles United (NVFU) to ensure every honorably discharged veteran has a flag and the flagpole to fly it on.
“It’s part of our military psyche to respect the flag,” said Richard “Rick” Riggins, who is NVFU’s veterans outreach coordinator. He served his country for 39 years and his wife, Annette, who is NVFU’s marketing director, served for six years. Fellow veterans Cale Grauberger, NVFU president, and Roy Powell, NVFU vice president, nodded in agreement.
Grauberger said there is something about being able to walk into your front yard as a veteran and see the U.S. flag proudly waving from the flagpole.
“We take it for granted,” he said. “Pretty soon it won’t be talked about if we don’t start remembering” what the American flag stands for and respect it. “Soon the flag won’t have any value.”
Powell agreed, adding the flag is a living symbol that represents all those who’ve fought for our American freedoms.
The Stars and Stripes not only remind Americans of their freedoms since 1777, it also embodies patriotism and unity. The American flag has galvanized the nation during times of conflict or mourning and rallied the country during national celebration.
When military servicemen and women retire from their branch of service, they receive a flag as a symbol of reflection for what they did for their country.
“There’s a lot of meaning there,” Grauberger said.
In fact, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2022,National Veterans Flagpoles United will be at Colton’s Steakhouse to share the importance of flag etiquette. Every hour on the hour NVFU will host a flag folding ceremony to explain what the 13 folds mean.
Since its inception, the American flag has bound together every state in the union through the woven red, white and blue.
According to The National Flag Foundation, “The Founding Fathers wanted the colors to have meaning, not just look visually pleasing. Red symbolizes hardiness and valor, white symbolizes purity and innocence, and blue represents vigilance, perseverance and justice.”
The current flag design of 50 stars for the 50 states and 13 stripes for the original 13 Colonies was submitted by a student from Ohio named Robert G. Heft, and chosen by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1959, when Hawaii became the last state to join the U.S.
National Veterans Flagpoles United, which is based out of Garber, aims to honor all the veterans in Northwest Oklahoma and beyond.
There are 8,000 veterans in Garfield County alone, and Alfalfa County has 4,000.
Powell said while they’ve primarily provided for military veterans from every branch in the state, they will be presenting flags and flagpoles in parts of Kansas and Texas. And they’ve already had requests from as far away as Louisiana, Minnesota and West Virginia. NVFU is considering standing up chapters in other states.
Every one of NVFU’s members believe in the American flag and what it stands for, which is why they feel every veteran should have one flying in their yard. If a veteran is renting a place or lives in a nursing care facility, he or she can still receive a wooden flag from National Veterans Flagpoles United.
All the elements that go into a flagpole raising are American made — the cement, the poles and PVC, and, of course, the flag — and are donated by local businesses and private donors who also believe in the American flag and what it stands for.
Grauberger said what makes NVFU unique too is the flags given to the veterans are first flown in a military plane or helicopter by current servicemen and women in the Oklahoma National Guard or U.S. Air Force.
The next flagpole raising (and last one for 2022) is slated for Saturday in Cherokee. NVFU will stand up four flagpoles for four veterans in Cherokee.
“Come out and support,” Grauberger said. Their board of directors do all the work of mixing and pouring the concrete and flag presenting, but he said attendees can shake the hands of the veterans this Veterans Day.
To nominate a veteran for a flag, to donate, or find out when the next flagpole raising is, go to NVFU’s Facebook page at facebook.com/NVFU22. They typically do not install during the winter (late November to early March) due to weather conditions.
For a basic overview of the Federal Flag Code and the proper handling of the flag, go to nationalflagfoun dation.org or vfw.org/Flag for details.
