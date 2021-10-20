ENID, Okla. — Enid has gained a bright new line of tropical-looking trucks housing cold, shaved ice in dozens of flavors.
Kona Shaved Ice Trucks began operation in August, owned by area native and veteran Ty Zaloudek.
Zaloudek grew up in Kremlin, and upon graduation he went to Southwestern Oklahoma State University and spent five years in the Marine Corps.
Zaloudek and his wife live in Enid with their daughter.
“We are a little bit different than other shaved ice or snow cone places,” Zaloudek said. “The shaved ice and flavors are different than your typical cold treat. On the side of our truck, you can add your own flavors. Kids love that.”
There are lots of flavors, with a smooth shaved ice base. The new flavors have 50% less sugar than before, and there also are sugar-free options.
“We want to give back as much as we can, even though we are just getting started,” Zaloudek said.
Kona is working to find the right people to talk to and events to attend to get the name out in the public.
“The word-of-mouth referrals we have, have been really good,” Zaloudek said. “We are trying to give back to the community as well. A lot of our events we do are fundraisers. For example, 20% of our sales at a charity event might go to the organization. We serve a lot of schools, athletic teams and churches. We try to help them out as much as we can. We worked one of 4RKids’ events.”
Kona is more event focused, but still will occasionally drive the streets and neighborhoods.
“We are hoping next season to be out and about with our truck more, and not just so focused on events,” he said.
Getting started
Zaloudek left the Marine Corps at the beginning of 2021. He had always wanted to own a bar or restaurant, and wasn’t sure about the shaved ice business at first.
Zaloudek’s brother-in-law and business partner, Steven Hager, got Zaloudek interested in the shaved ice truck.
After seeing business plans and promotional videos from Hager, Zaloudek’s interest was piqued. It seemed like it had huge potential, he said.
“We decided to try a little bit to start off,” Zaloudek said. “So we bought one territory, which included Enid up through Stillwater. We bought a few more territories after seeing others pop up for sale. Now, we have from the Enid area, including the small towns, and part of the Tulsa area.”
Territories are broken down by ZIP code and population, so when customers are searching the franchise’s website for a nearby truck, Zaloudek’s trucks will pop up in his owned territories.
They have three trucks, three kiosks (trailers) and one large trailer.
“Right now, the trucks have been a full-on family operation,” Zaloudek said. “My parents have run the truck a lot. In Tulsa, my brother-in-law’s side of the family run the trucks. Family has been so helpful, but it is a heavy work load, for such a massive territory.”
Kona’s season goes from March to the end of October. Zaloudek will prep for the next season and hopes to hire several workers.
Inquiries about employment can be made on the Facebook at Kona Ice of Enid or via email at enid@kona-ice.com.
