Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Windy. Rain showers this evening with clearing late. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Rain showers this evening with clearing late. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.