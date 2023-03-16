ENID, Okla. — A group of local mental health care providers and other professionals met at Thursday, March 16, 2023, to discuss plans to fight a massive statewide database of personal health information.
“The Oklahoma Healthcare Authority is meeting Tuesday to vote to start putting together rules for a massive statewide database. It will start being filled in July with Oklahomans’ health information,” said Sean Byrne, a therapist with the Byrne Center.
Justin Loughman, a mental health professional, organized the meeting, held at The Non-Profit Center, with Byrne and shared his concerns with the group.
“This will be devastating to mental health providers and those who seek private mental health care,” he said.
Taylor Randolph is concerned with privacy issues and the fact therapy relationships are built on trust.
“It’s wrong to enter private information in a public database,” he said.
The database will be run by a private company.
Courtney Dennis, executive director of YWCA Enid, said the database will create additional issues for victims of domestic abuse.
“We are extremely private in dealing with our survivors and helping them rebuild their lives,” she said.
It will be costly for her organization, and she questioned where YWCA will get the funds to do this.
An initial setup fee of $5,000 will be required of therapy businesses and therapists, along with monthly fees of approximately $400 to $500.
Additional cost concerns are the time and staff necessary to submit information. Many said this law could close down some private practices.
Tree Kelly, of Youth & Family Services of North Central Oklahoma, said she was terrified about the situation, as were others among the two dozen plus attending Thursday's meeting.
Carmen Ball, executive director of Hedges Regional Speech & Hearing Center, attended the meeting and expressed concerns for her clients.
“Speech therapy involves many children who have other behavioral issues, so this is a concern for us also,” she said.
Rebecca Kroeker, with ATS Counseling, advised the group of a rally and march to the state Capitol at 1p.m. Saturday, as well as the Oklahoma Providers for Privacy links on Twitter and Facebook.
The group was encouraged to write letters to their state legislators and to fight against Senate Bill 1369, which will have to be passed regardless of how the Oklahoma Healthcare Authority votes Tuesday.
“Privacy is an issue that affects everyone, and we need to fight for this,” Byrne said.
