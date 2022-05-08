ENID, Okla. — Community members will have the chance to watch local first responders play in softball games next weekend.
The second annual First Responders Softball Tournament will be held Saturday, May 14, at Kellet Park, 2463 S. Cleveland.
Eight teams from the Garfield County Detention Facility, Enid Police Department, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center, St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Enid Fire Department, city of Enid, Vance Air Force Base and Oxford House will compete in the softball tournament.
“We want to make (first responders) more part of the community and let people see them all together,” said Ben Crooks, jail administrator at GCDF and one of the organizers of the First Responders Softball Tournament.
Opening ceremonies will begin at 8:45 a.m., including a tribute to fallen peace officers and United States service members and performances from Vance AFB’s color guard and the Robert Allen Band.
A silent auction will be held, with items donated by Prodigy Solutions, Downtown Threads, Jerry Cooper, Black Forest Decor, Vintage Barn, Lowe’s, Jiffy Trip, Barn Depot, Ace Bail Bonds and others.
Willing officials from Garfield County and the city of Enid will participate in a dunk tank, and food trucks and other activities will be available, as well.
All proceeds will benefit Northwest Oklahoma Disabled American Veterans. Last year’s softball tournament — the first one held — raised about $2,500.
Community members are invited to cheer on their favorite first responders and enjoy everything else the event will offer. There is no cost to attend, but donations are welcome.
“Anybody and everybody is invited,” Crooks said. “We’re hoping people will come out, watch the games, have a good time, donate some money and just enjoy the day.”
