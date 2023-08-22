CHEROKEE, Okla. — Danny Means is a singer-songwriter with a new song about former football coach Jimmy Johnson’s hair.
The song, titled “My Hair,” came about because of a story told to Means by former University of Oklahoma running back Joe Washington.
Johnson was a defensive line coach at OU in the 1970s when Washington played for the Sooners.
“OU star Joe Washington told me he thought Johnson loved his hair more than football,” Means said.
Washington is a friend of Means and told him the story. Johnson, Means said, didn’t want anyone messing with his hair.
Johnson, a former coach and sports announcer, is known for his thick mane of hair.
Means, originally from Braman, thought about the story and wrote the song last year with his friend Mike Macadoo, who produced it and played lead guitar on the song. Macadoo also grew up in Oklahoma and performs in Branson, Mo. He has been named three-time guitarist of the year in Branson and plays with groups like the Osmonds.
Johnson is one of only two coaches to win both an NCAA national football championship and a Super Bowl, with the other being Barry Switzer. Johnson won in college at the University of Miami, and twice won the Super Bowl with Dallas.
Means sent a copy of the recording of “My Hair” to Terry Bradshaw in hopes he might play it live at some point on the FOX NFL show Bradshaw and Johnson both are on.
One verse states, “People like Terry Bradshaw think it’s unfair when they see pretty ladies reaching for my hair.”
Means goes to Branson once a month to work on recording with Macadoo in his studio. They also play in Branson at the Pickin’ Porch and Baldknobbers. Means is currently spending time in Cherokee caring for his mother.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.