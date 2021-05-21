Dewey County law enforcement members are not pleased with how the U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force handled an incident in Vici in February that left a Woodward man dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
“That’s just not how we conduct law enforcement operations out here,” said Dewey County Sheriff Clay Sander. “The way that the arrest was attempted to be effected is completely opposite of how we operate in Northwest Oklahoma.”
Dewey County District Attorney’s Office has received law enforcement reports concerning the officer-involved shooting in Vici, which occurred on Feb. 24, said District Attorney Christopher M. Boring. The incident involved service of an arrest warrant by the U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force.
“My office received the report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Investigations Section on May 4, 2021,” Boring said. “I have started the process of reviewing the information contained in the report.”
Michael Richard Stambaugh, 39, of Woodward, was shot approximately 20 times, according to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office. The probable cause of the man’s death is listed as multiple gunshot wounds. No drugs were detected.
Local law enforcement officials are not happy with how the situation was handled.
“Not even remotely,” Vici Police Chief Matt DeSelms said. “Not happy. (I have) major concerns about how the entirety of the incident from start to finish, occurred.”
At 1:52 p.m. Feb. 24, Dewey County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center received a call from the school advising them of people fighting, yelling and someone pointing a gun at a trailer house in Vici. According to the log, before the dispatcher got off the phone, she heard a lockdown announcement for Vici Public Schools.
“That was the first call that came into my office was the school calling to report men running around with rifles, guns and fighting. And we had no idea that there was anything going on,” Sander said. “So we had to get the school evacuated and try to do that when there’s an army showing up within a block.”
Deputies would talk to Stambaugh on a weekly basis while he was out walking his dog, Sander said.
“It’s a terrible situation. I truly believe it all could have been avoided,” Sander said. “We knew where he worked. There was no reason to try to chase him around town in unmarked vehicles and create this kind of situation.”
The problem came with the U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force, which conducted that operation, Sander said.
“The Highway Patrol was called in to clean up the mess that the marshal’s office created,” Sander said. “The Highway Patrol’s tac (tactical) team and the troopers did exactly what they were requested to do.”
Two U.S. marshals, one Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agent and many state troopers were on scene, said Ben Stambaugh, Michael Stambaugh’s father. He came home to bullet holes across the length of his trailer house and a puddle of blood and gore in his yard.
“That’s the thing they brought me home to,” Ben Stambaugh, pointing to a picture on his phone. “To me, they should have at least dug it up and thrown it away, rather than bring me home to it.”
Ben Stambaugh is looking for answers to several questions:
• Why weren’t local law enforcement officers notified or given time to arrive on scene to assist?
• Why is a warrant issued 10 days before the incident not on record?
• Why was such force used on someone who never fired a shot?
• Why was Michael Stambaugh shot several times in the head with fragments left in a puddle of blood for his dad to clean up?
“We will also make efforts to meet with Mr. Ben Stambaugh, the father of Michael,” Boring said. “In order to make a decision based on a thorough review, it will take some time to review every report, video, interview and all other documents.”
Whether or not charges are filed will depend on the determination of Boring’s office.
The arrest warrant for Michael Stambaugh was not made public, Sander said.
“Oklahoma City Police Department went directly to a judge and had this signed, so there are no records in the DA’s office or online in the courts that there was a case filed or a warrant,” Sander said. “That was part of the conversation that I had with Stambaugh was, there were no legal records available that showed that there was an actual warrant.”
On the day of the shooting, plainclothes officers took Ben Stambaugh away from the house to talk while his son, Michael Stambaugh, called Canadian County to verify the warrant.
“These guys were dressed like you are right now,” Ben Stambaugh said. “He (the U.S. marshal) finally did show me his identification.”
A copy of the warrant was given to Ben Stambaugh via text by a U.S. marshal.
The charge of engaging in sexual abuse of a child, Warrant No. NF-20210119, was filed by the Canadian County clerk on Feb. 10 and signed by District Judge Paul Hesse.
On the day of the incident, Michael Stambaugh also called Dewey County Sheriff’s Office to talk to people he knew.
“My undersheriff and I both talked to him several times while he was in the trailer house,” Sander said. “He said that he would would turn himself over to the sheriff’s office, but he did not feel comfortable turning himself over to the marshals.”
At 3:19 p.m. Feb. 24, OHP asked Dewey County dispatch to put the Vici EMS on standby for a barricaded subject in Vici and also asked about air ambulance services in the area, according to the log. No one let DeSelms or Sander know a member of the community was wanted by U.S. Marshals, Sander said.
“I actually made it on scene within a few minutes before the shooting happened,” Sander said.
DeSelms was not told a member of his community was wanted by U.S. marshals or that a warrant was being served less than 30 feet from town and close to the school.
“Yeah, and I knew the guy,” DeSelms said. “I could have assisted in a pretty major way.”
A text from the school saying it was in lockdown was a “crummy way” to find out, DeSelms said.
“We’re proud that our law enforcement has a good and positive role in the communities and the community supports our law enforcement,” Sander said, “and we utilize that to conduct our operations in a way that don’t put people’s lives in danger to the best of our ability.”
After the DA’s office has reviewed all the information, a determination will be made as to whether or not law enforcement’s actions were justified, Boring said.
“I hope to have my review done in a timely manner so that the law enforcement officers involved, the family of Mr. Stambaugh, and the public will have answers as to what happened in Vici on Feb. 24, 2021,” Boring said.
The marshal’s office withheld documents pertaining to the shooting, based on pending investigations by Oklahoma state authorities. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation denied a records request based on confidentiality.
“The investigation has been turned over to the district attorney,” said OHP spokeswoman Sarah Stewart, who also is Department of Public Safety director of media operations. “We typically don’t release a whole lot information because, you know, when it’s under investigation like that.”
Fogleman writes for the Woodward News.
