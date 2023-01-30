ENID, Okla. — Enid area school superintendents have some concerns about a plan being floated by Oklahoma's superintendent of public instruction for merit-based increases rather than across-the-board pay hikes for teachers.
Ryan Walters, new state school superintendent, announced at a meeting of the State Board of Education last week that he does not support a $5,000 across-the-board increase teachers, rather he wants an incentive-based pay plan.
Garber Public Schools Superintendent Dusty Torrey said he is concerned with retaining teachers and repeated many issues other administrators, teachers and educators have.
“Merit pay always sounds good,” Torrey said, “But I don’t see how it’s realistic for teachers.”
He would be curious to see what the tools will be to measure merit and how the plan would be equitable.
Chisholm Public Schools Superintendent Dudley Darrow said incentive pay would create a hardship for administrators who would have to pick between employees. Merit pay would pit teacher against teacher, he said, and would demoralize those working hard who were not chosen. He said he truly believes all his teachers deserve a raise.
“It is very disappointing our state superintendent of schools doesn’t want to give our teachers a raise,” Darrow said.
Enid Public Schools Superintendent Darrell Floyd said merit pay is just an idea at this point and the state is a long way from having an education bill in place. He said the idea is alarming but not concerning at this point.
“They tried this years ago in Texas, it failed and they got rid of it,” he said.
The program was called the ladder and it was counter intuitive, he said.
“Teachers against teachers, districts against districts is not good for education,” Floyd said.
Waukomis Public Schools Superintendent David Brewer said much the same as other administrators.
“It sounds good but we have a teacher shortage, and the first thing we need to address is being competitive to other states in what we pay teachers,” he said.
He said after the state takes care of cost-of-living issues, maybe it can establish some incentive pay.
Catherine Bishop, head of Oklahoma Education Association made a statement about the Walters plan. She said that part of funding education is ensuring competitive salaries for education professionals in the region.
The metrics used to determine merit-based pay are controversial and inequitable, she said. Students deserve educators who are compensated and respected as the professionals they are, she said.
Previous pay raises for all educators have proven to increase quality candidates to the profession, Bishop said, and 89% of Oklahomans favor increased salaries for public school professionals.
State Sen. Roland Pederson, R-Burlington, said merit raises always sound good but are difficult to implement, specifically in regard to the criteria used to determine merit. He said all teachers need to be valued and in the end it is about the best outcomes for students.
“This legislative session is a long way from nailing down an education bill,” he said.
State Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, had other opinions about the incentive-based plan for teachers. He said it would work because almost every other job in the world is based on merit.
Not every teacher is the same, and they shouldn’t be paid the same, he said. Caldwell said each school district should decide how pay increases are determined on merit and not the state.
When it is done correctly, he said, it will have an immediate impact when teachers know they will be rewarded for their skill.
“I find it interesting administrators are OK with merit pay for themselves and other positions but not for teachers," Caldwell said.
He said it is concerning that people believe administrators are incapable of knowing who the good teachers are. He said he believes an incentive-based plan will pass this session.
“Walters is new on the job and may have a certain mindset that could change as talks continue,” said Ginger Tinney, executive director of Professional Oklahoma Educators. We know it will be the Legislature that eventually makes the decision.
“Every teacher needs a raise ,and I think it should be more like $10,000 in compensation.”
She said if Oklahoma doesn't pay what other states are paying the state will lose in education.
“The people who go into teaching are mobile. They can go anywhere,” she said.
Ginny Shipley taught in the Enid Public Schools for 41 years. She said teachers have fought the merit-pay concept for years.
“It’s not like the salesman who sells the most cars," she said.
Rather, teachers deal with different children with different learning styles and abilities.
Shipley said merit pay would be catastrophic for morale. For example, she said, Advanced Placement classes have the top-achieving students, so it would be difficult for those teachers who teach regular classes.
Shipley said she is sorry for those good teachers who are trying, but would never be rewarded by merit pay.
“I’m glad I’m out of the profession. I retired,” she said.
