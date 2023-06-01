Free classes for older adults wanting to be more active will begin Monday in Enid.
Staying Active & Independent for Life (SAIL) is a fitness program for older adults that can be done either sitting down or standing up.
The SAIL classes will be 3-4 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday from June 5 through July 12, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, 502 W. Maine.
Performing exercise that improves strength, balance and fitness is critical for staying active and reducing the risk of falls. SAIL was designed with those principles in mind.
Each class includes warm-ups, stretching, cardio, balance and strengthening exercises, as well as time to cool down. The classes can help improve balance and posture, strengthen muscles, improve quality of sleep, enhance stamina, increase energy levels, relieve stress, improve cardiovascular functions and lower high blood pressure.
Classes are free, but registration is recommended to guarantee a spot, as space is limited. To register for the SAIL class, or for information, contact Tina Ruding by calling (580) 402-9196 or emailing tina-ruding@ouhsc.edu.
