Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 82F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.