Local restaurants dash to delivery services

ENID, Okla. — Before the pandemic to now, local businesses have to decide if they will participate in the popular food delivery and takeout craze.
As app-based delivery companies like GrubHub and DoorDash have grown in popularity and in size since COVID, restaurants have resorted to using the third-party services to keep business alive, but at a cost.
Logistically, the third-party delivery companies allow busy restaurants to outsource the delivery process.
Financially, however, businesses question if it is worth it.
Local restaurants opt-in
Jason Frazier said Instagrub, his local food delivery company, made about the same in revenue during the pandemic due to generous customer tipping.
Since Instagrub had already been operating before the pandemic, COVID only ramped things up, and the Enid company fared well in the pandemic as delivery brands grew in popularity, Frazier said.
“My company was ready when the pandemic hit,” he said.
A Fuego Pizzeria, at 1518 E. Broadway, uses Instagrub and Grubhub for delivery, as opposed to setting up in-house delivery since it was less work, owner Marco Alvarez said.
A Fuego employees fill the order, a driver comes to pick it up, and Alvarez said that is usually the end of it.
He added that he preferred to use Instagrub because it is a local business.
Marco’s Pizza, however, still uses in-house delivery, as do many other major franchised pizza restaurants in Enid such as Domino’s and Pizza Hut.
The neighboring DaVinci’s Coffeeshop & Gelateria uses DoorDash to deliver its food and coffee drinks, co-owner Corey Keller said.
Using the service has increased sales by a small percentage, he said.
“We looked at it as, ‘We are missing those customers working from an office anyway, why not try to reach them for a smaller margin?’” Keller said.
Breaking down a delivery
As of September 2021, an $8 food order on Grubhub ended up costing $16.24, not including a tip. The delivery fee was $3.99, a service fee of $1.52 and a small order fee of $2 and sales tax of $0.73 — resulting in $8.24 in total fees.
Ordering one more item from the same restaurant using Grubhub with a subtotal of $17 resulted in a delivery fee of $3.99, a service fee of $3.23, and sales tax of 1.55 resulted in $8.77 in fees, with a $4.36 driver tip. The original $17 order came out to be $30.13.
Enid’s own Instagrub charges $6.99 and a service fee of $1.50, coming out $8.49 per delivery, with additional fees for larger orders. Driver tips are not included.
While on the front end of a delivery order, it looks like the customer pays many of the fees.
However, the third-party companies charge anywhere between 15%-30% per pickup order initiated through the app or website. Restaurants can negotiate a lower rate.
A fee for delivery
DoorDash recently changed fee structures to give restaurants more control over delivery fees.
Restaurants were previously used to negotiating the fees, but the new commission allows them to pay anywhere between 6%-30% percent of a customer’s delivery fee orders, depending on the restaurants’ needs.
DoorDash has different plans restaurants can select to use their delivery services through the app, storefront and access to their DashPass customers.
When ordering through delivery services platforms like GrubHub’s, restaurants are charged 10% of the total order to cover the cost of a delivery driver. However, when placing a pickup order through the restaurant, the restaurant does not get charged a fee from GrubHub because they are not covering a driver.
Larger cities have put fee caps on third-party delivery companies, as restaurants struggled with the upwards of 30% of profits that were going to delivery companies.
During the height of the pandemic and shutdowns, Portland, San Francisco, New York City, Chicago and Seattle set temporary limits on third-party charges.
With reportedly over 100 drivers in the area, DoorDash is the most popular food delivery service in Enid.
DaVinci’s, the coffee shop in Enid, subscribes to one of DoorDash’s plans with a 25% commission fee.
“It is not the best rate, definitely high,” Keller said, but added that the benefit of reaching more customers outweighs that cost.
Enid delivery driver Christine Hopkins works seven days a week for Grubhub, UberEats and DoorDash — usually five hours on weekday evenings and 10 hours on weekends.
Hopkins used to work as a manager and delivery person for a local restaurant, then drive delivery for extra money on the weekends. Then she ended up delivering as her second job, now full-time.
Sometimes, Hopkins said she can make $130 in four hours.
She uses a mileage tracker to turn in gas receipts, but also tracks her profitability with delivering daily.
“With all three of the delivery companies, I get tax write-offs for my car insurance, cellphone bills and repairs — anything used to help in my job,” she said.