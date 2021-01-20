ENID, Okla. — President Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were sworn into office at the 59th inaugural ceremony Wednesday afternoon, and Enid residents had varied reactions to the inauguration and the next four years with Biden at the helm as the 46th president.
Yvonne Lewis-Odom, a registered Democrat, said she was brought to tears when Biden was sworn in.
“For those that are angry and hurt and feel like they’ve been disenfranchised, if you will, now they know what it feels like, because so many of us have been for so, so long,” Lewis-Odom said. “Hopefully, they can find it to try to get along and realize that they’re not the only ones that have ever gone through this — that there are so many before them that have, and that’s what makes us great, is our democracy, obviously. And so now I’m hoping that we get a new lease on life, new positivity, and we can be proud of where we live and who we are as Americans again.”
Bill White, a registered Republican, said he ignored the inauguration and disapproved of Biden as president.
“I ignored it because I don’t think anything of it,” White said. “I don’t like him. I disapprove.”
As to where he sees the United States going under Biden in the next four years, White expressed a few concerns.
“Back to the same old, same old, anti-American methods and politics that we had prior to Trump,” White said.
DeeDee Holcomb, a registered Republican, had mixed feelings about the nation with Biden as its leader, as she had voted for Trump.
“It’s hard — I voted for Trump, but now I feel like he’s showing his true colors. I mean, I feel it was drama, drama, drama. I don’t necessarily feel like it’s about us … But with Biden’s inauguration, I don’t know.
“I think we need a lot of Jesus,” Holcomb said in the end. “I don’t know — I honestly don’t know anymore. I don’t feel like we’re getting the truth from either side.”
William Foster, though not registered, said he’s willing to give Biden a chance.
“I think he’ll do alright. Like I said, we’ve got to give him a chance. I mean, I was kind of a Trump fan, but we’ve got to give him a chance. He’s our president for the next four years, so there’s not much we can do about it.”
Nancy Koehn, a registered Republican, said though the inauguration was dignified, Biden’s words are empty without any actions to back them up and thinks the nation is heading down a dark road.
“(The inauguration) seemed dignified, but Biden’s words are empty unless he follows through with action that will bring unity, which I do not believe he will do,” Koehn said. “I think our nation is headed for some very bad times, and God is going to be judging our nation.
“(The next four years are) going to be bad. It’s going to be tough, especially the attempt to censor speech from the right and from conservatives. It’s going to be very tough, but people are going to have to stand up for our rights. This is not a nation that was designed to be a fascist nation, and silencing your opponents is a fascist way of doing things — other communist nations have done that. So we’re vulnerable to massive influence — more than ever before, from China, and I think it’s a very dangerous time around the world because Biden will not be strong as far as foreign affairs are concerned … I’m just telling you that even though I think it’s going to be bad, I know God is in control, and so I’m not fearful, but aware, and I’m not a person that wants to stick my head in the sand. I’m going to be paying attention to everything that’s happening and trying to stand up for my rights.”
Jeremy Manns recently moved to Enid from Texas, so his registration as a Republican still lies there, but he said even though he disagrees with a lot of things Biden stands for, he thinks the people should respect him and give him a chance.
“Clearly I disagree with a lot that he stands for, but, he’s our leader, so I think we should respect him, and I think we should give him a chance to do what he thinks is best,” Manns said. “I’m skeptical, but I’m OK with it. It is what it is.
“So I feel like the media can be very biased, especially the mainstream media, so I feel like it’s going to give Biden room to do kind of what he wants to do, and it won’t be checked as much because of that, because every little thing that Trump did was scrutinized, versus Biden’s — it’s gonna be, ‘Well, he tied his shoe today, that’s great.’ So I mean, for a lack of a better way to put it. But like I said, I think we should give him a chance. I think we should respect him and let him be the leader that he was elected to be, whether you agree with it or not.”
David Carr, a registered Democrat, said he’s anticipating a good change with Biden as the new president.
“I hope and I believe it’s going somewhere, I really do,” Carr said. “I’m glad that Trump’s out, and I hope that it goes somewhere … Maybe it’s time for a change. That’s what I’m thinking we’re getting — a change.”
Local officials also chimed in on Biden’s inauguration.
“I am thankful for the peaceful transfer of power today,” said Enid City Manager Jerald Gilbert in an email. “I am also hopeful that Congress and the president can work together for the good of the Country.”
Frank Lucas, U.S. representative for Oklahoma’s 3rd Congressional District, released a statement praying for continued success for the U.S.:
“Putting politics and ideology aside, today is a historic day for the United States of America as we honor our country’s most important civic ritual: the inauguration of the President of the United States,” Lucas said in a press release. “As President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris take office, I join millions of Americans in praying for our Nation’s continued success. This year, the traditions of the inaugural ceremony were a bit different — including my own tradition. As I assessed security requirements and adhered to the necessary standards for COVID-19 and the general policy of minimizing public involvement in this year’s inauguration, I, like many Americans, watched the inauguration of President Biden from home.
“In the coming days as President Biden implements his agenda, I look forward to continuing my work to better the lives of my fellow Oklahomans and ensuring that conservative solutions are brought to the table to help eradicate COVID-19 from our communities; provide targeted economic relief for the American people and businesses; and ensure businesses and industries are not crushed by burdensome government regulation.”
