As Americans begin to grapple with the aftermath of Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn the nearly 50 years of federal abortion protection under Roe v. Wade, Enid area residents and lawmakers also weighed in on the decision.
“I am grateful the Supreme Court has ruled correctly that there is no right to an abortion in the U.S. Constitution,” said Rep. Denise Crosswhite Hader, R-Piedmont, who co-wrote the Oklahoma Heartbeat Act. She represents Garfield and Kingfisher counties in the state House until January.
“We in the Oklahoma Legislature have taken the appropriate steps to protect children and the women that carry them through several pieces of legislation,” Crosswhite Hader said. “We will continue to protect life in Oklahoma.”
U.S. Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Cheyenne, who represents the state’s 3rd Congressional District, which includes Northwest Oklahoma, also praised the court’s decision.
“Today’s ruling rightfully affirms the right to legislate abortions belongs to individual states,” Lucas said in a press statement. “As our founding fathers advocated through the ideals of federalism, and is ensured by the 10th Amendment, powers not delegated to the federal government by the U.S. Constitution shall be reserved to the states or the people.”
Lucas also said Oklahoma has made it abundantly clear that “life is a miracle and above all else should be protected at its earliest stages. Throughout my time in Congress, the safeguarding of the fundamental right to life has been one of my highest priorities, and I will continue to support pro-life legislation and efforts in the years to come.”
Republican U.S. Sen. James Lankford called Friday “a historic day for our nation and for life. After praying, speaking and challenging our nation for years to see the value of every child, I am overwhelmed with joy for our nation and for the lives of unborn children who will have a chance to grow up because of the Supreme Court’s action and the stand of millions of Americans for life.
“We will continue to help support and protect mothers and children while encouraging fatherhood and family involvement for all children,” Lankford said in a press statement.
Ryan Nelson, pastor of Willow Road Christian Church, said that God has instituted a new chapter in history with the reversal of Roe v. Wade.
“Through His powerful hand of truth and justice, countless lives will be saved and destinies will be fulfilled,” Nelson said. “His word is very clear about His justice for those who are weak and needy. Countless prayers were answered Friday, and the protection, freedom and rights of those yet-to-be are now ensured as God intended it to be through our government.”
The Rev. Fr. James Neal, pastor of Holy Cross Orthodox-Catholic Church, said he was concerned about the overturning.
“We need to create a society in which young women feel 100% supported morally and physically and are certain they will have the resources they need, not just to carry that child to term but to raise that child into a happy, well-adjusted and successful adult,” Neal said.
“My fear is that outlawing abortion all together will actually increase the number of abortions in our country,” he said. “We have seen this play out in other countries, where the countries with the strictest anti-abortion laws have the highest rate of teen pregnancy and abortion. If they really want to protect the sanctity of life, this is taking us in the wrong direction.”
Janet Cordell, a retired Enid nurse who has been in the health care field for more than 50 years, called Friday’s ruling a “backward move.”
“I am saddened that women are no longer in control of their bodies ... and I am concerned about the safety and well-being of all women, of all people,” she said.
Cordell said she views the court’s decision from a historical perspective. She graduated from nursing school in 1972, just one year before Roe v. Wade was made law.
“It just makes me wonder if we’re able to do this, if we’re able to overturn such a long-standing mandate, what’s going to be next?” she asked.
Nancy Presnall, chair of the Garfield County Democratic Party, said women’s health care and reproductive rights are on the ballot in November.
“Elections have consequences,” she said. “We will not go back.”
She said the “radical Republican-controlled Supreme Court has just sent women’s health care rights back to the dark ages. Make no mistake, this is not about life. It is about patriarchal dinosaurs reclaiming total domination over women.”
Laura Peters, a local pro-choice advocate and therapist, said she is afraid for her daughters.
“I am a lot of things right now, but of all thing I am today, I am motivated,” Peters said. “Today, religious extremists and like-minded conservatives think they’ve won, and though they may won this battle, the women of this country and our allies are prepared to continue fighting.”
Friday afternoon, peaceful group, comprised mostly of woman, assembled at Garfield County Court House gazebo. They stood in the heat with signs and chanted.
“I feel like we have to make this protest because they think women are disposable and replaceable,” said protester Stephanie Hawley.
It was an emotional experience for some of the women.
“Let me tell you the horror of having to deliver a a stillborn baby because your body ... killed that child ... is a horror that I don’t want any women to have to go through over and over and over again for the rest of their lives,” said Sarah Jeffries through tears. “I’m not going to sit here quietly while other women have to suffer. It’s just not right, it’s not right.”
Services being provided Journey House Pregnancy Resource Center, 1111 W. Cherry, will go on, said Amy Voth, executive director.
“Our work will continue,” Voth said. “We are here for women facing unplanned pregnancies ... and we will provide help and support in any way we can.”
Journey House provides no-cost pregnancy tests, no-cost, limited obstetric ultrasounds and options counseling. Appointments are completely confidential, Voth said.
Valerie Wissman, chair of the Pro-Life Committee of Hennessey and Dover, which coordinates Life Chain, said with Roe v. Wade being reversed, crisis pregnancy centers and adoption agencies still will be available throughout Oklahoma for mothers and families.
Wissman said she knows adoption isn’t always an easy choice, but “it is the most loving option,” and that the committee supports both mothers and their babies.
“We’re thrilled, and this is something we’ve wanted for a long time,” she said, “but we’re also challenged. We’re going to have to really step up now in supporting the crisis pregnancy centers.”
Staff writers Alexander Ewald, Kat Jeanne and Kelci McKendrick contributed to this story.
