ENID, Okla. — Local providers will begin offering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine again after Oklahoma State Department of Health announced it would resume the administration on Monday morning.
OSDH Deputy Commissioner Keith Reed said in a statement that after the CDC and FDA recommended the distribution and administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Oklahoma would follow suit.
This comes nearly two weeks after the CDC and FDA recommended a pause in the Johnson & Johnson vaccines over “rare blood clotting cases,” which is when OSDH, Garfield County Health Department and pharmacies in the area paused their distribution.
Garfield County Health Department will resume offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, with appointments posted on Wednesday, said Maggie Jackson, regional director of community engagement and planning for OSDH.
“We look forward to offering this vaccine again,” Jackson said. “We believe it's a safe option for folks who can only get one dose, so we are glad we can provide it again as an option for people.”
The Health Department separates the days of the week it offers the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and is encouraging people to look for specific days when Johnson & Johnson will be offered, Jackson said.
Jackson also said the Health Department's mobile vaccination team will be offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine sometime next week at Our Daily Bread and on May 8 at Booker T. Washington Community Center.
In addition, the mobile unit will offer the Pfizer vaccine to students in Garfield County on Wednesday. Students 16 and older can go to the Enid High School gymnasium starting at 3 p.m. to receive the vaccine and must have a parent present, Jackson said.
The same thing also will happen at Kingfisher High School gymnasium on Thursday for Kingfisher County students, Jackson added.
Lexi Martin with Evans Drug Center said the pharmacy will offer a limited number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines from 2-5 p.m. Tuesday by appointment only. To make an appointment, call (580) 977-3000.
Family Pharmacy has Johnson & Johnson vaccines in stock and will begin administering it this week by appointment only, said Grant Diel, director of operations.
Diel said the pharmacy will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine 1-5 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to noon and from 1-5 p.m. Friday. It also will be administering first and second doses of the Moderna vaccine from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. To make an appointment, call Family Pharmacy at (580) 233-4244.
Reed said in his statement that the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices has identified a link between the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the potential adverse reaction of blood clotting “but has deemed it extremely uncommon.”
ACIP has identified 15 cases of occurrence among nearly 8 million total doses administered, according to OSDH.
“The vaccine has been authorized to resume administration with the addition of a warning label explaining the potential for rare side effects,” Reed said in a statement. “The initial decision to pause administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine demonstrates the sensitivity of our country’s vaccine monitoring system and our commitment to take any potential adverse reaction very seriously. The ACIP’s evaluation and decision further reinforces the safety of COVID-19 vaccines.”
