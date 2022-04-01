OWASSO — Eleven members of Enid Police Department were honored Thursday morning as part of the 29th annual Buckledown Awards.
The Buckledown Awards is the largest statewide recognition of law enforcement officers in the state and the region.
According to a press release from EPD, Officer Devin Horton received the Matthew Scott Evans Memorial Award, one of the five top awards given out, for his “concerted efforts in traffic safety and traffic enforcement.”
The award was created in 2001 to remember the Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper killed on Aug. 21, 2000, when his vehicle was struck head-on by a suspect fleeing an Oklahoma City Police Department officer, and serve as a reminder to all law enforcement officers the importance of traffic safety and enforcement in the state.
Horton said he felt honored to be nominated for the award and that it was “an utter blessing” to receive the award.
“I have a passion for enforcing traffic safety laws and feel it is vital because so many lives are at stake when one is driving on the road,” Horton said. “I believe wholeheartedly we are saving lives each day through traffic education and enforcement. I will continue to pay the way for traffic safety like Trooper Matthew Scott Evans committed his life doing.”
The 10 other honorees, Lt. Eric Holtzclaw, Sgts. Roberto Norton and Tanner Austin and Officers Sean Dyer, Nicole Binckley, Christian Owusu, Jordan O’Reilly, Jason Guth, Brett Moore and Neal Storey, received Traffic Safety Enforcement awards.
The Buckledown Awards, held this year at Tulsa Technology Center in Owasso, was organized by Dr. Richard Coberg and the late Sgt. Mike Garner in 1993 to recognize a group of Tulsa Police Department officers for their “outstanding performance” in DUI and seat belt enforcement.
The awards are open to any law enforcement officer in Oklahoma.
The five memorial awards given out are the Michael J. Garner Safety Advocate Award; the Nicholas Dees Memorial Award; the Fabrienne VanArsdell Memorial Award; the Don Byerley Memorial Award; and the Matthew Scott Evans Memorial Award.
