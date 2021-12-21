ENID, Okla. — A locally based podcast is growing, as the creators recruit voice actors from all over the world to join in a post-apocalyptic audio drama.
“The Kyleson Chronicles” is set in the future and details life during and after cataclysmic climate events. The book, turned radio show, employs more than 20 voice actors from Oklahoma, Texas, Oregon, Ireland, Israel and more.
Enid author J.A. Babione originally wrote the narrative in book form, but felt the podcast was more accessible for people to consume.
Babione was in high school in the 1970s as the climate change conversations blew up. A doubter by nature, Babione began learning about climate change for the next several decades. As more information came out, Babione only became more interested.
Inspired by writings from J.R.R. Tolkien and Anne McCaffery, Babione wanted to create a sci-fi story that was believable and pertinent to current events.
“I want to give people an idea of what might happen,” Babione said. “It doesn’t really matter to me whether we as humans created it or if it came about as a natural part of geologic time. I want to look at the aftermath, I want to look at what could happen.”
The story begins with climate-induced natural disasters — the ozone depletes, ice and fire consume the lands. With slow, massive flooding, and a flip of the magnetic poles, dozens of climate events affected Earth, making it uninhabitable.
For the next two thousand years, Earth’s descendants live inside of a mountain or in underground cities. What is left of the surface?
As the freeholders began to emerge, their instruments showed a repaired atmosphere, something only time could accomplish. Bodies of water were healing and life was returning, so they began exploring the remade world, and a new beginning.
Identifying with the story
Tracy Babione of Enid is casting director for the podcast. A voice actor herself, she loves giving experienced and novice voice actors a chance to explore the industry, as well as immerse themselves in the characters they voice.
Tracy began helping her spouse, J.A., convert his book into script form a few months ago. She said since publicizing their projects and searching for voice actors, hundreds of people have reached out to her.
Whether in Enid or internationally, the voice actors are given roles they can understand or identify with. Though the storyline is about the climate, the story is really more character-driven than science-driven, Babione said.
Voice actors James and Lisa Sedivy, of Texas, are new in the voice acting industry, but already love what they are doing.
James, a linguist in the Air Force for 20 years, now voices the Kyleson character Two Feathers, who is also a linguist. Lisa originally was not involved, but said she began reading her spouse’s script and really identified with one of the characters, Rachel.
“This has brought me back to my childhood,” James said, “getting to be another character and having fun with impressions.”
Another voice actor, Bruce Jaworksi, of Oregon, voices an elder of the governing body named Ted Johnson. Jaworski said he loves podcasting because it feels like an old-time radio show, and he enjoys the convenience of a podcast.
“When people immerse themselves in what we are reading, they can release a little bit of tension, a little bit of pressure,” he said. “You have to suspend reality. Right now, reality is a little confusing, so if you can suspend reality to something that is not so confusing, it’s an escape, without going too far or spending too much money.”
A common denominator among the voice actors and creators is their love for reading. Lisa Sedivy and Jaworski both said they read out loud to their child or grandchildren.
Babione said he always loved to read, but as he aged, seeing the print became difficult. So, podcasts and audio dramas became a way for him to consume books.
The podcasts run through the book chapter by chapter, each episode lasting about 20 minutes, making it the perfect length for the average listener, he said.
The Kyleson Chronicles has listeners from near and far. They release new episodes weekly and can be found on all podcast platforms and on social media.
