ENID, Okla. — Steve Cowherd is a plumber and he loves his work.
He’s the guy who walked down East Randolph and advised homeowners about the lengthy road project they were going to do on their street and what to expect. It was a huge project from 30th west one mile, completed in 2021.
“There are lots of misconceptions about being a plumber,” Cowherd said. “Very little of it is actually messy.”
There are service and repair plumbers, residential plumbers and commercial plumbers. Cowherd heads commercial construction plumbing for Dense Mechanical.
“Steve is a rockstar,” said Dense owner David Lawrence.
Cowherd is from Wakita and went to school at Northwestern Oklahoma State University in Alva.
“I don’t think I had a real plan, but I started working during college roofing houses,” Cowherd said.
In 2003 with a child on the way, Cowherd got serious about making money and took a plumbing job in Enid that offered insurance.
He was an apprentice for three to four years to learn the trade and discovered he liked it. He learned old school plumbing, got his journeyman license and stayed with the same company for 17 years. He took a job with Dense three years ago.
Dense had three plumbers and wanted to build up the plumbing part of its business. The company now has 12-13 plumbers and is busy doing work for several contractors.
Dense currently is working on a location near 1725 W. Garriott by Little Caesars Pizza, where a national company named Watershed is building a new car wash.
The company’s most recent projects include numerous utility jobs for the city of Enid, a car wash in Stillwater, schools in Dover, Blackwell and Burlington and a physical therapy building.
“I have a hard time finding workers because it’s manual labor, but we pay well and offer benefits,” Lawrence said. “We have one of the biggest apprentice programs in Oklahoma. We teach them and even buy them their own tools.”
Dense also is a mechanical contractor in air conditioning service and repair, both commercial and industrial.
“We offer a great opportunity for a career because everyone doesn’t need to go to college,” Lawrence said.
Cowherd agreed.
“I’m proud of what I do and right now my son is an apprentice,” he said. “He is young and may not choose this, but he will know what it’s about. We really do need more plumbers.”
