ENID, Okla. — Community members in need of a free, warm meal this holiday weekend have a few options.
Central Christian Church, Forgotten Ministries and Salvation Army of Enid will be serving meals on Christmas Day.
Mickie Giberson, board secretary and kitchen manager for Central Christian’s Welcome Table, said Christmas Day meals will be served 4:30-5:30 p.m. Sunday at the church’s west entrance, located at 1111 W. Broadway.
Normally, the meals are dine-in and part of the Welcome Table held every Sunday at Central Christian, but due to it being Christmas, the meals will be served to-go style, and one meal each will be given out per person.
The meals will include utensils and a bottle of water, and anybody is able to stop by.
Giberson said Central Christian has served more than 30,000 meals every Sunday in the last five years for the Welcome Table.
“‘Love your neighbor and feed my sheep,’ — that’s part of our call as Christians, but it’s also us being a good neighbor in the community,” Giberson said.
To-go meals also will be provided next Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, on New Year’s Day, but the following week, Central Christian’s Welcome Table will resume as normal.
For more information, visit https://www.centralenid.org/.
Capt. David Brittle, with Salvation Army of Enid, said warm meals will be served to anybody who walks through the doors at 6 p.m. on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, along with every other day of the year.
Lunch also will be served at noon both days, but the 6 p.m., dine-in dinner on Sunday will feature traditional Christmas foods.
Additionally, Salvation Army, located at 518 N. Independence, will be open as a warming station for anybody in need this weekend.
“We’re open because there are people that are in need even during the holidays,” Brittle said. “We just want people to be able to have a place where they can eat a hot meal and just get out of this weather.”
Salvation Army always is in need of donations, whether monetary, clothing for the thrift store or food items, and volunteer opportunities are available, as well. For more information, call (580) 237-1910.
Becca Robinson, director of the Kids Program at Forgotten Ministries, said Sandy’s Tacos will be at Forgotten Ministries, located at 1714 S. Fourth, on Friday and will donate free meals. Also that night, a Christmas outreach event will be held, where children ages 0 to 18 are able to get one free gift, and free clothing and meals will be handed out.
Dine-in meals also will be provided at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in Forgotten Ministries’ cafeteria, as well as every other evening through mid-March when Mercy House closes.
“We do this because No. 1, we’re meeting a physical need, and hopefully by doing that, we’re able to also reach a spiritual need, and just to remind people that there’s hope in Christ,” Robinson said.
Anybody wanting to volunteer at Forgotten Ministries can sign up online at https://www.for gottenministries.com/mer cy-house, and those wanting to donate can visit https://www.forgottenministries.com or by mail.
If you know of anybody serving free meals on Christmas Eve and/or Christmas Day, email kelcim@enidnews.com.
