ENID, Okla. — A local pharmacist is facing possession charges after an investigation into an overdose death led police to his hotel room.
Gregory Diel, 59, of Waukomis, was charged May 4 with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a county jail.
Around 2:54 a.m. on April 30, Enid Police Department responded to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in reference to an overdose death, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
Arriving officers were told that Ross Schwerdtferger was dropped off at the emergency room entrance by a man driving a blue-colored truck who told staff Schwerdtferger had overdosed on fentanyl, according to an affidavit filed in the case.
The man left the area and later was located in the parking lot of Walgreens, 615 S. Van Buren. According to the affidavit, the man, who police observed to be under the influence of some type of impairing substance, told officers he was waiting on his friend, Schwerdtferger, who had been using fentanyl and overdosed.
Officers found tinfoil with burnt residue and containing two burnt blue pills on the seat.
A hotel key was located in the back pocket of Schwerdtferger's pants, leading police to a hotel room registered to Diel at the Ramada by Wyndham Enid.
Police spoke with Diel, who said he was in rehab for a meth addiction in Oklahoma City but had gone back to Enid to see Schwerdtferger, and that Schwerdtferger had been staying with him in the hotel room.
Search warrants for the hotel room and Diel's vehicle were executed, and police found a backpack that had a bottle with a coin-type ziplock bag containing a white crystalline substance inside.
According to the affidavit, police spoke with Diel at EPD in reference to Schwerdtferger's death. Another officer then spoke with Diel, who said he did not remember how the substance, which a field test showed positive for methamphetamine, got into his bag.
Diel also said he is in rehab and clean and that he had not relapsed, according to the affidavit.
Diel was arrested and transported to Garfield County Detention Facility, where staff found more meth on him.
Online court records showed his bond was set at $10,000, and he was released May 5.
According to the Oklahoma State Board of Pharmacy, Diel's pharmacist license, which was renewed on Oct. 19, 2021, and set to expire on Halloween of this year, was canceled as of May 2.
